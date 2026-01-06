The Untold Truth Of George And Amal Clooney's Relationship

Amal Clooney: The woman who made George Clooney trade in his bachelor status. It's true. The "Ocean's Eleven" actor had been living his life solo following his divorce from Talia Balsam in 1993. He'd been used to appearing on the covers of magazines and having women swoon over him, but settling down again just wasn't in the cards — and he seemed to like it that way. That was the case, of course, until he met Amal Alamuddin — an international human rights lawyer who was born in Lebanon and raised in the U.K. After being introduced by a mutual friend, George was instantly interested in Amal, though he didn't rush things. Instead, the two formed a friendship that eventually blossomed into romance.

Three months after their July 2013 meeting, the two went out on their very first date, and the rest, as they say, is history. Both George and Amal quickly realized that they'd found their forever person, and the "ER" star didn't waste much time starting their future together. By April 2014, George was down on one knee, and within three years, the couple had married and welcomed children together. "The greatest lesson I learned is to marry the right person, which I did. And so, it has been nothing but an honor and a pleasure to be married to my wife," George told People in September 2025. Now, we're taking a look at some of the lesser-known facts about George and Amal as they continue on their journey through life together.