Megyn Kelly Unleashes On Amy Poehler After 2026 Golden Globes Win & It Reeks Of Jealousy

Apparently Megyn Kelly doesn't think Amy Poehler is as much of a "good hang" as others do. The "Parks and Recreation" alum raked in the congratulations this weekend after taking home the first Best Podcast award in Golden Globes history for her podcast, "Good Hang." Yet, there was at least one person who wasn't so eager to congratulate the star: fellow podcaster Kelly. And she's looking a bit green with envy over a certain gold statue.

During a segment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" titled, "Amy Poehler Buys Her Way to Golden Globes Win," Kelly made her opinion and her jealousy known. "I, among other podcasts, were nominated," she was clear to state, despite not being among the nominees. According to her, "We pulled our name from consideration," claiming that she was unwilling to pay a required fee or "do interviews with Golden Globes members behind the scenes to woo them into voting for me." She added, "I said at the time, I'd rather put a bullet in my brain. F*** no." This sounds a bit suspect, and it's even more suspect considering her blatant bitterness about the award's winner.

"Amy Poehler won. That's no shock, right? They gave it to one of their own. Tracks," she said, before sarcastically claiming, "It's because she has a really insightful podcast ... Maybe she won because of her insightful interviews — the preparation, perhaps." It could also have something to do with the fact that Poehler didn't pull her podcast out of the running, but that's just a guess. According to Kelly, the win has more to do with "Good Hang" being "embarrassing and disrespectful," noting, "That's what wins you — yay — the award for Best Podcast!"