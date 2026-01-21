Prince William's Kids Are Growing Up Much More Like Their Royal Dad Than We Knew

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Prince and Princess of Wales might be thoroughly modern royals, but when it comes to raising their kids, the beloved couple is kicking it old school. As it turns out, the future king's kids are growing up in a very similar manner to their famous father. Although some of Prince William's parenting choices have left us scratching our heads, his decision to withhold cellphones from his kids is certainly one we can understand. While speaking to Brazilian media in November 2025, the royal was quizzed on his parenting tactics and revealed that Prince George, then 12, didn't have a phone, and nor did his two younger siblings. "I think when George moves on to secondary school, then maybe he might have a phone that has no internet access," William explained, per 10NewsAU.

He admitted that the youngster wasn't exactly happy about it either. William, of course, didn't have a phone or an instant internet connection growing up, and he clearly wants his children to learn how to enjoy life without screens before they inevitably discover the lure of social media. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' childhood mirrors their father's in more ways than one too. Sitting down for an interview on the Apple TV+ show "The Reluctant Traveler," in 2025, William spoke candidly about how he doesn't want to repeat the mistakes of his parents, King Charles III and Princess Diana, saying he wants his kids to grow up in a happy home free of marital drama and tabloid noise.

Unfortunately, the three young royals have most likely felt the strain of the media in their house already, especially after Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis made headlines for months on end. Their classmates, who probably have cellphones, could also impart information to them about their parents.