Pam Bondi's Time As Donald Trump's AG May Be Up & No One's Surprised
Attorney General Pam Bondi might soon join Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene in exile from MAGA world, if reports are to be believed. According to The Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump is losing his patience with his attorney general's slow progress when it comes to prosecuting his political enemies. Sources who spoke to the outlet said that, while Trump hasn't publicly disparaged Bondi, he's certainly done so behind the scenes, calling her "weak" and "ineffective."
This comes after Bondi's failed efforts to prosecute New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey. Both cases were dismissed, and the lawyer Bondi appointed to get the job done, Lindsey Halligan, is on her way out after a judge ruled her appointment illegal in November 2025. Vice President JD Vance's announcement in January 2026 that the Trump administration had created the position of assistant attorney general to help the Justice Department in investigating fraud also wasn't exactly a good look for Bondi. It made it seem as if she wasn't managing on her own. Still, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to post the video of Vance's announcement and express her thanks.
We have a feeling Lindsey Halligan's downfall isn't the only one we're about to witness this year. Given Trump's grumbling about Bondi's performance behind the scenes and the new deputy attorney general position, it appears the administration is readying to push Bondi out.
Bondi has been very loyal to Trump
While rumors were swirling that Pam Bondi's role in Donald Trump's cabinet is to just smile for the cameras, she's done way more than that. She became one of Trump's cabinet members who tried way too hard to inflate his already overblown ego, and has at least attempted to prosecute his political enemies, albeit without any success.
During an April 2025 cabinet meeting celebrating Trump's first 100 days in office, Bondi piled on the praise so much it was almost embarrassing. "Mr. President, your first 100 days has far exceeded that of any other presidency in this country. Ever. Ever. Never seen anything like it," Bondi gushed (via Diario AS). It didn't help that Trump appeared to be bored and fighting to keep his eyes open during her enthusiastic four-minute speech. She also defended the Trump administration's questionable conduct during an October 2025 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing — she even prepared handwritten notes with insults she could fling at senators to deflect from answering their questions. Now, that's dedication!
One of Bondi's biggest mistakes, however, was her handling of the Epstein files. Sources who spoke to The Wall Street Journal said as much. It didn't help that White House Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, was very candid about Bondi's bugger up in her now-infamous Vanity Fair interview. "I think she completely whiffed on appreciating that that was the very targeted group that cared about this. First she gave them binders full of nothingness. And then she said that the witness list, or the client list, was on her desk. There is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn't on her desk," Wiles disclosed. White House officials say Trump agrees with his chief of staff's assessment.