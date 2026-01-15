Pam Bondi's Time As Donald Trump's AG May Be Up & No One's Surprised

Attorney General Pam Bondi might soon join Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene in exile from MAGA world, if reports are to be believed. According to The Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump is losing his patience with his attorney general's slow progress when it comes to prosecuting his political enemies. Sources who spoke to the outlet said that, while Trump hasn't publicly disparaged Bondi, he's certainly done so behind the scenes, calling her "weak" and "ineffective."

This comes after Bondi's failed efforts to prosecute New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey. Both cases were dismissed, and the lawyer Bondi appointed to get the job done, Lindsey Halligan, is on her way out after a judge ruled her appointment illegal in November 2025. Vice President JD Vance's announcement in January 2026 that the Trump administration had created the position of assistant attorney general to help the Justice Department in investigating fraud also wasn't exactly a good look for Bondi. It made it seem as if she wasn't managing on her own. Still, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to post the video of Vance's announcement and express her thanks.

We have a feeling Lindsey Halligan's downfall isn't the only one we're about to witness this year. Given Trump's grumbling about Bondi's performance behind the scenes and the new deputy attorney general position, it appears the administration is readying to push Bondi out.