Does Barron Trump Have Bone Spurs? The Viral Health Rumors, Explained

President Donald Trump's white lies are catching up to his youngest son, Barron Trump. There are several rumors about his life that Barron will never outrun, and a new one got added to the list in 2025, when a satirical account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted what at first glance appeared to be a screenshot from Fox News proclaiming that the first son has a condition known as bone spurs. A closer look revealed it was a joke. Of course, those prone to accepting things they see on the internet at face value needed no convincing that it was true. This is, in part, because a doctor infamously diagnosed Donald with bone spurs several decades ago when he was about to be drafted for the Vietnam War.

The condition causes growths on the bones, usually the heels or spine, and can lead to pain and joint issues. The physician in question, Dr. Larry Braunstein, may no longer be alive, but his daughters told the New York Times in December 2018 that their father's diagnosis wasn't based on medical evidence. "I know it was a favor," Elysa Braunstein confirmed, further clarifying that providing the future president with an out put her father in Fred Trump's good graces, which was obviously the whole point.

The doctor leased a building from the senior Trump, who was a real estate magnate, and keeping Donald away from the war meant he got to call in some favors. "What he got was access to Fred Trump. If there was anything wrong in the building, my dad would call and Trump would take care of it immediately," Elysa alleged. Naturally, there's no paper trail to confirm these claims, but given all the drama surrounding Trump's medical records, it's understandable that many found the allegations believable.