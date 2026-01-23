Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Painfully Awkward Moments With Her Husband

There are some couples whose chemistry you can feel even when they've been married for many years. Other couples prefer to keep the PDA to a minimum, but you can still feel that love is in the air when they are together in the same space. This doesn't seem to be the case with Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband, Bryan Chatfield Sanders. As governor of Arkansas — the first woman elected for the position — Sarah has many events to attend, and, as protocol dictates, the first gentleman is often by her side.

The couple is often photographed together, but unless you knew who they are, you'd be hard-pressed to guess that they are husband and wife. A lot more frequently than you'd think, they pose like they hardly know each other, which fuels rumors about the message they send to the public. Do they actually like each other? Are they normally awkward like that?

Of course, you don't expect politicians to worry too much about what their personal relationships look like when they have more important issues to deal with publicly. However, since family values are such a cornerstone of the Republican party, you'd think that they would work just a little bit to inspire other loving couples across the country.