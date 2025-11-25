Sarah Huckabee Sanders Has Made Some Major Makeup Mistakes

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has changed a lot through the years, moving from a behind-the-scenes political career to taking on a highly visible role as Donald Trump's press secretary in 2017. After she moved into the spotlight, Sanders relied on professionals to do her makeup. However, she was also aware that criticism of her appearance was likely to happen in any case. "When speaking for the president you always try to look your best — some days you do better than others," Sanders sanguinely informed The New York Times in August 2018.

For instance, Sanders' glam team often applied dark eyeshadow at the time. Although this beauty style was having a moment, the then-press secretary got blasted anyway. "She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye," comedian Michelle Wolf mocked Sanders at the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner. While this comment was more about Sanders' words than her appearance, it wouldn't be the last time that Sanders' makeup attracted notice for the wrong reasons.

Sanders has made a number of makeup errors over her career. Sometimes the problem was extra-heavy eye makeup that made her peepers look small. Other times, Sanders struggled with bronzer and foundation. Fortunately, once she became Arkansas governor, Sanders lightened up on the cosmetics considerably, as well as occasionally going makeup free. While that strategy has made her less prone to error, Sanders still fell prey to the occasional makeup mistake.