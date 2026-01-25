Side-By-Side Photos Of Amanda Seyfried's Face Transformation Are Stunning

Amanda Seyfried has revealed on more than one occasion that she champions a natural look. One of the defining moments that underscored her position was the time when she sat down with Vogue to walk fans through the makeup and skincare routine that makes her skin glow. What people didn't expect was that Seyfried would kick off the video revealing one of the tragic details of her life: that she has eczema and perioral dermatitis — a skin condition that manifests as pustules or scaly patches around the mouth (per the National Library of Medicine).

Despite her stance on natural beauty, Seyfried has also made it clear that she's not a hypocrite and isn't opposed to some tweaks to her face if she feels they are necessary. She revealed to etalk that Botox is something she enjoys, and told Who What Wear in 2024 that she didn't plan on interrupting her regular injections. She stated, "I have a really good dermatologist who tells me that she's never gonna do anything but put Botox in the same place [her forehead] for the rest of my life."

However, Seyfried is willing to make cosmetic sacrifices and disrupt her routine for her art. For the 2025 movie "The Testament of Ann Lee," she revealed to Vanity Fair that she went Botox-free for a year because director Mona Fastvold ("The Crowded Room") asked the cast to go make-up free and have their faces look as natural as possible for the story. Perhaps there's no bigger testament to championing natural beauty than letting the entire world see you bare-faced in a Hollywood production.