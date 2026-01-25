Side-By-Side Photos Of Amanda Seyfried's Face Transformation Are Stunning
Amanda Seyfried has been in the spotlight for the better part of the last 20 years, having starred in movies including "Mamma Mia!," "Dear John," and "The Housemaid" — all while struggling with OCD. This means that she's pretty popular, and also that we've seen her grow and change right before our eyes in every new movie or TV show that she's starred in throughout the decades. The Oscar nominee's face has wildly transformed, but you only really notice how drastic the change is when you look at older and newer photos of Seyfried side by side.
Back when she starred in the millennial hit "Mean Girls," one of Seyfried's characteristics that stood out was her rounded face and rosy cheeks, which you can see in the first image, taken in 2004. However, by the time she entered her 40s in late 2025, her face had changed — a lot. In the second photo, taken in January 2026, some defining traits of her face are still there, but she has a much more defined jawline, and her eyes pop a lot more. Did she have any work done to modify her appearance? According to Seyfried herself, no.
Amanda Seyfried reveals her devotion to Botox — and when she decided not to get it
Amanda Seyfried has revealed on more than one occasion that she champions a natural look. One of the defining moments that underscored her position was the time when she sat down with Vogue to walk fans through the makeup and skincare routine that makes her skin glow. What people didn't expect was that Seyfried would kick off the video revealing one of the tragic details of her life: that she has eczema and perioral dermatitis — a skin condition that manifests as pustules or scaly patches around the mouth (per the National Library of Medicine).
Despite her stance on natural beauty, Seyfried has also made it clear that she's not a hypocrite and isn't opposed to some tweaks to her face if she feels they are necessary. She revealed to etalk that Botox is something she enjoys, and told Who What Wear in 2024 that she didn't plan on interrupting her regular injections. She stated, "I have a really good dermatologist who tells me that she's never gonna do anything but put Botox in the same place [her forehead] for the rest of my life."
However, Seyfried is willing to make cosmetic sacrifices and disrupt her routine for her art. For the 2025 movie "The Testament of Ann Lee," she revealed to Vanity Fair that she went Botox-free for a year because director Mona Fastvold ("The Crowded Room") asked the cast to go make-up free and have their faces look as natural as possible for the story. Perhaps there's no bigger testament to championing natural beauty than letting the entire world see you bare-faced in a Hollywood production.