Where Are The Diff'rent Strokes Cast Members Now?

This article includes mentions of addiction and suicide.

During the late 1970s, NBC was going through a serious struggle in ratings, but one of their few sitcom successes was "Diff'rent Strokes." Created by Jeff Harris and Bernie Kukoff, the series revolved around Arnold and Willis Jackson (Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges), two poor kids from Harlem who are adopted by rich widower Philip Drummond (Conrad Bain).

Over the course of eight seasons and two networks (the show made the jump to ABC for its final season), Arnold and Willis grew up alongside Drummond's daughter, Kimberly (Dana Plato), and when Drummond decided to remarry, the boys found themselves with a stepmother — Maggie McKinney (first played by Dixie Carter, then replaced by Mary Ann Mobley) — as well as a stepbrother, Sam McKinney, played by Danny Cooksey. The Drummond family also generally had a housekeeper, including Mrs. Garrett (Charlotte Rae) and Pearl Gallagher (Mary Jo Catlett).

After 181 episodes, "Diff'rent Strokes" stopped moving the world, and the show came to a conclusion, but it remains in syndication and streaming to this day, maintaining a significant level of popularity even now. Here's what the cast of "Diff'rent Strokes" has been up to since the series went off the air in 1986.