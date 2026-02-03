Sunny Hostin Hasn't Held Back Her Disdain For RFK Jr. (Even To His Wife Cheryl Hines' Face)

Hostin didn't save all of her disdain for RFK Jr. for Hines' appearance. As described by Decider, the View host used a conversation about the Affordable Care Act to hit out at RFK Jr. by mentioning the parasitic worm that was found in his brain, which is just one of RFK Jr.'s many health issues. And, according to Parade, Hostin and the other hosts of The View spent a portion of their season 29 premiere tearing apart RFK Jr.'s anti-vaccine stances, with Hostin stating that the son of Robert F. Kennedy's actions "will lead to death."

Hostin isn't the only View host who has issues with RFK Jr. During the 2024 election, Joy Behar called him out for running as an independent, knowing that it would only help Donald Trump (via Salon). This was before RFK Jr. suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump after he offered Kennedy a position in his administration. Whoopi Goldberg went after Kennedy after he stated that a measles outbreak wasn't unusual, saying, per Entertainment Weekly, "Actually, it is unusual, because it was eradicated. You're not giving out the proper information." Alyssa Farah Griffen, the conservative co-host of The View, agreed with Goldberg, pointing out that 2025 saw the first child death due to measles in over 20 years.