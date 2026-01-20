Donald Trump Confirms What We All Suspected About His Fragile Ego With Norway Letter

During his second term as president, Americans have been weathering the repercussions of President Donald Trump's fragile ego for a full year now, but it appears the divisive politician is just getting started. His insatiable ego is now starting to irk other world leaders, and it appears he's not letting up anytime soon. In January 2026, after successfully abducting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Trump once again set his sights on Greenland, informing the world that he's not above using military force to annex the island.

As Greenland's allies rallied to defend it, Trump announced he'll be punishing them with tariffs for defying him. This prompted Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb to write Trump a text, imploring him to rethink his tariffs and the way he's handling international issues, and to turn down the temperature. In his response, Trump made it clear he will do no such thing, penning a note to Støre that said, "Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America" (per The Hill). Despite what Trump's letter implies, the Nobel prizes aren't given by the government of Norway.

The letter has spread like wildfire across the internet, with Sky News anchor Siobhan Robbins having a hard time keeping her exasperation in check on air as she covered the president's latest tirade. "The tone — this is the leader of the free world, and at times it sounds like this is the moanings of a petulant child," Robbins opined.