Donald Trump Confirms What We All Suspected About His Fragile Ego With Norway Letter
During his second term as president, Americans have been weathering the repercussions of President Donald Trump's fragile ego for a full year now, but it appears the divisive politician is just getting started. His insatiable ego is now starting to irk other world leaders, and it appears he's not letting up anytime soon. In January 2026, after successfully abducting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Trump once again set his sights on Greenland, informing the world that he's not above using military force to annex the island.
As Greenland's allies rallied to defend it, Trump announced he'll be punishing them with tariffs for defying him. This prompted Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb to write Trump a text, imploring him to rethink his tariffs and the way he's handling international issues, and to turn down the temperature. In his response, Trump made it clear he will do no such thing, penning a note to Støre that said, "Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America" (per The Hill). Despite what Trump's letter implies, the Nobel prizes aren't given by the government of Norway.
The letter has spread like wildfire across the internet, with Sky News anchor Siobhan Robbins having a hard time keeping her exasperation in check on air as she covered the president's latest tirade. "The tone — this is the leader of the free world, and at times it sounds like this is the moanings of a petulant child," Robbins opined.
When it comes to the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump seemingly still wants the real thing
Donald Trump might have accepted a hand-me-down Nobel Peace Prize from Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, but it's very clear that his ego is still irreparably bruised from not actually being named the recipient of the coveted prize. Norwegian politicians decried Machado's decision to part with her peace prize medal, with the Socialist Left party leader Kirsti Bergstø saying, "This is, above all, absurd," per The Guardian. Trump's eagerness to accept it has widely been called "pathetic" on social media.
Trump defended his decision to accept the gesture from Machado during a gaggle with reporters. "Well, she offered it to me, I thought it was very nice," the president said, per Today, adding that Machado told him, "'Nobody deserves this prize more in history than you do.'" Trump reiterated that, "I thought it was a very nice gesture." His letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, however, suggests that Trump still isn't happy that he got it secondhand, since the prize can't actually be passed to another recipient. Machado remains the winner, regardless of who she gave her medal to. Trump is likely very aware of this tiny detail.
With the actual peace prize remaining out of the divisive leader's reach, Trump is seemingly trying to flex his muscles by going after Greenland. He even went as far as to share private messages French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged with him to Truth Social. Macron tried to talk Trump off the Greenland ledge, clearly with little success. The late-night text leaks didn't do anything to quell worries about Trump's health, as Americans wait with bated breath to see whether their president would really pull out all the stops to acquire the icy island.