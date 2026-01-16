Donald Trump Accepts Hand-Me-Down Nobel Peace Prize And Everyone Is Echoing One Brutal Word
Is the Nobel Peace Prize something you can give away? Until 2026, the vast majority of people in the world believed you couldn't. After all the prize is, in theory, a recognition of someone's personal achievements after they "have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses" (per Nobel Peace Prize website). That's why everyone is baffled that Venezuela's María Corina Machado decided to give the medal she won in 2025 as a gift to Donald Trump when she visited The White House in January 2026. To everyone's surprise, Trump accepted the medal with a huge smile, which has social media screaming "pathetic."
While it is certainly a diplomatic courtesy to bring gifts to a nation's leader once you visit them, Corina Machado's strategy was clear. She tried to appeal to Trump's ego by giving him something that can't be bought, because she is interested in getting support from the U.S. now that Nicolás Maduro is out of the picture. Trump was clearly happy to receive the gift, but didn't make any promises to Corina Machado — which made the whole situation even more pathetic. On Truth Social, he wrote: "Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect."
It doesn't look like Trump understands the concept of mutual respect, though. After giving away the priceless gift, Corina Machado received ... a Trump gift bag (per CNN).
Can Nobel Prizes be given away?
Shortly after the event, the Norwegian Nobel Committee and the Norwegian Nobel Institute released a statement making it clear that the Nobel Peace Prize cannot be given away. It read: "Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time." According to María Corina Machado herself (and the dedication written on the plaque she gave Donald Trump), the medal was "presented as a personal symbol of gratitude on behalf of the Venezuelan people in recognition of President Trump's principled and decisive action to secure a free Venezuela."
The move is desperate, especially when you consider that Trump has stated that he doesn't think that Corina Machado has the respect and public support to take over as a Venezuelan leader. The information was underscored by über-loyal White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who stated (per CBS News): "It was a realistic assessment based on what the President was reading and hearing from his advisors and national security team. And at this moment in time, his opinion on that matter has not changed."
Corina Machado's winning of the prize was itself a subject of controversy when it was announced, since the politician's discourse is often aligned with the far-right movement and she is a fierce supporter of an U.S. invasion in Venezuela — a stance that isn't wildly popular in Latin America. When she received the prize, however, Corina Machado dedicated it to Trump after he lost it to her, which basically hinted at what she was going to do next with the award.