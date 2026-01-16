Donald Trump Accepts Hand-Me-Down Nobel Peace Prize And Everyone Is Echoing One Brutal Word

Is the Nobel Peace Prize something you can give away? Until 2026, the vast majority of people in the world believed you couldn't. After all the prize is, in theory, a recognition of someone's personal achievements after they "have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses" (per Nobel Peace Prize website). That's why everyone is baffled that Venezuela's María Corina Machado decided to give the medal she won in 2025 as a gift to Donald Trump when she visited The White House in January 2026. To everyone's surprise, Trump accepted the medal with a huge smile, which has social media screaming "pathetic."

Handout/Getty

While it is certainly a diplomatic courtesy to bring gifts to a nation's leader once you visit them, Corina Machado's strategy was clear. She tried to appeal to Trump's ego by giving him something that can't be bought, because she is interested in getting support from the U.S. now that Nicolás Maduro is out of the picture. Trump was clearly happy to receive the gift, but didn't make any promises to Corina Machado — which made the whole situation even more pathetic. On Truth Social, he wrote: "Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect."

It doesn't look like Trump understands the concept of mutual respect, though. After giving away the priceless gift, Corina Machado received ... a Trump gift bag (per CNN).