'Liar' Brooklyn Beckham Gets Put On Blast After Scathing Family Takedown

The clash of the Beckhams continues. On January 19, Brooklyn Beckham lifted the veil on his family feud with scathing words about his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, that he plastered all over his Instagram Stories. Fans were surprised that Brooklyn aired the famous family's dirty laundry online, and David and Victoria were likely taken by surprise, too. Of course, letting the public in on the goings-on with your family feud opens you up to fans' input. And fans' input is exactly what the Beckhams are getting. Unfortunately for Brooklyn, said input is coming with quite a bit of backlash.

In his six-part Instagram Story, 26-year-old Brooklyn put his parents on blast for their treatment of him and his wife, Nicola Peltz, writing, "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," per NBC News. Much of Brooklyn's statement was about his parents' behavior with regards to his 2022 wedding to Peltz. He recounted Victoria's promise to design Peltz's wedding dress, which he claimed she broke at the last minute.

He also claimed that Victoria butted in when it came time for his and Peltz's first dance at the wedding. "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone," he said of his mother, adding, "I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life." Now, fans are taking issue with these claims, and they've got receipts. As someone wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Liars will be caught out, Brooklyn!"