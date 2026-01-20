'Liar' Brooklyn Beckham Gets Put On Blast After Scathing Family Takedown
The clash of the Beckhams continues. On January 19, Brooklyn Beckham lifted the veil on his family feud with scathing words about his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, that he plastered all over his Instagram Stories. Fans were surprised that Brooklyn aired the famous family's dirty laundry online, and David and Victoria were likely taken by surprise, too. Of course, letting the public in on the goings-on with your family feud opens you up to fans' input. And fans' input is exactly what the Beckhams are getting. Unfortunately for Brooklyn, said input is coming with quite a bit of backlash.
In his six-part Instagram Story, 26-year-old Brooklyn put his parents on blast for their treatment of him and his wife, Nicola Peltz, writing, "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," per NBC News. Much of Brooklyn's statement was about his parents' behavior with regards to his 2022 wedding to Peltz. He recounted Victoria's promise to design Peltz's wedding dress, which he claimed she broke at the last minute.
He also claimed that Victoria butted in when it came time for his and Peltz's first dance at the wedding. "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone," he said of his mother, adding, "I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life." Now, fans are taking issue with these claims, and they've got receipts. As someone wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Liars will be caught out, Brooklyn!"
Netizens are questioning Brooklyn Beckham's claims
The internet is buzzing about Brooklyn Beckham's story about a wedding dress-related squabble between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Interestingly, his claims contradict a 2022 British Vogue spread about his wedding. The piece discussed Peltz's custom Valentino Haute Couture gown. Peltz called choosing Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli to design her dress "a no-brainer." This doesn't sound like the words of someone forced to wear a gown by their second choice of designer. Plus, it would be difficult to acquire a custom Valentino gown at the last minute. In fact, the article notes that there was a year of work put into designing the gown. Someone pointed this out on X, writing, "Lie ... Brooklyn: 'cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.'"
This already sparks distrust in Brooklyn's claims, but eyebrow raising around his Instagram Stories goes beyond the dress saga. Another X user posted a photo of Brooklyn and Peltz's first dance and wrote, "So the first dance with his wife was not stolen. Brooklyn is a liar. The dress story was a [lie] and so is the dance story. What else is he lying about?" If this really was all a fabricated smear campaign against his parents, Brooklyn should have thought about the information that was already out there. And he definitely shouldn't have doubted the pop culture-loving amateur sleuths all over the internet.