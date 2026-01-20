Brooklyn Beckham Lifts The Veil On Family Feud With Scathing David & Victoria Takedown
While it once seemed that Brooklyn Beckham was close with his parents — former footballer David and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham – it turns out that there has been way more behind-the-scenes drama than we ever guessed. While Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, once dismissed rumors of a feud between her and Victoria, she recently ended 2025 by seemingly throwing shade at her in-laws, and now Brooklyn has gone off on them, too.
In a series of Instagram Stories posted on January 19, 2026, Brooklyn started by writing: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private." That's no longer the case, with Brooklyn dropping several bombshells about how he didn't feel supported by his family and wasn't interested in a relationship with them anymore.
"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," Brooklyn wrote, adding, "Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly." Along with lamenting the cruel way his parents have allegedly treated his wife, Brooklyn claimed that they unfairly controlled the messaging around his life and the family as a whole, referring to "performative social media posts" and "inauthentic relationships."
"Brand Beckham comes first," Brooklyn continued. "Family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo." He added that, while he attended every event for the family, he never felt like he got the same support in return. He gave a few specific examples, including the time he was in London for his father's birthday; David reportedly refused to see him and Nicola privately, only meeting with him when hundreds of guests and photographers were present.
Brooklyn's awkward example of Victoria Beckham's behavior and the online response
In his lengthy Instagram takedown, Brooklyn Beckham also brought up some drama from his wedding to Nicola Peltz, and how his family didn't seem to want to accept her. Apparently, as Brooklyn put it, Victoria Beckham "hijacked my first dance with my wife ... she danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."
The estrangement between Brooklyn and his family doesn't entirely come as a surprise. People noticed in David's end-of-year Instagram post recapping 2025 that there weren't any photos of Brooklyn, and there was talk that he'd sent his parents a cease and desist letter over making any public statements about him. That could be why we haven't heard about this from either David or Victoria Beckham. Still, we have to admit that we didn't expect Brooklyn to unload quite like this.
People on social media really responded to these revelations, with "Brooklyn Beckham" trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). Plenty of people thought that he was brave and were proud of him for stepping away from a relationship that may have been toxic. Others drew comparisons to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when it came to airing the dirty laundry of a family concerned with its public image.
Of course, some weren't impressed by Brooklyn's move. One person wrote: "he sounds like he's 16. Seriously, he could have wrote them a letter and made a brief statement. This is like teenager s***." Another took to X to point out the tricky place that Brooklyn has found himself in: "everyone will slam this kid because he's rich and not happy. I'm guessing at least part of it's true, and can see some dysfunction happening."