Brooklyn Beckham Lifts The Veil On Family Feud With Scathing David & Victoria Takedown

While it once seemed that Brooklyn Beckham was close with his parents — former footballer David and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham – it turns out that there has been way more behind-the-scenes drama than we ever guessed. While Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, once dismissed rumors of a feud between her and Victoria, she recently ended 2025 by seemingly throwing shade at her in-laws, and now Brooklyn has gone off on them, too.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted on January 19, 2026, Brooklyn started by writing: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private." That's no longer the case, with Brooklyn dropping several bombshells about how he didn't feel supported by his family and wasn't interested in a relationship with them anymore.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," Brooklyn wrote, adding, "Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly." Along with lamenting the cruel way his parents have allegedly treated his wife, Brooklyn claimed that they unfairly controlled the messaging around his life and the family as a whole, referring to "performative social media posts" and "inauthentic relationships."

"Brand Beckham comes first," Brooklyn continued. "Family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo." He added that, while he attended every event for the family, he never felt like he got the same support in return. He gave a few specific examples, including the time he was in London for his father's birthday; David reportedly refused to see him and Nicola privately, only meeting with him when hundreds of guests and photographers were present.