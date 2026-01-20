Meghan Markle Suffers Another Career Fumble & Nobody Is Surprised

Not long after leaving the royal family, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex were living it up in California with a mansion in Montecito and multimillion dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify. But the Spotify deal fell through, and now Meghan has gotten some bad news about her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan." There's not expected to be a Season 3 of the lifestyle show, per People. Maybe it was all the moments in Meghan's Netflix show that rubbed people the wrong way, but it's not really that much of a shock for those who've seen the show.

Season 1 of "With Love, Meghan" made Netflix's Top 10 the week that it came out in March 2025, but when Season 2 came out in August, it didn't repeat that record. So, we could see why the streaming service wouldn't be that invested in trying for a third time. As one person said on X (formerly Twitter), "No surprise. Tbf, it was one season released in two parts with an odd holiday mashup."

Other people had jokes when they heard about the fate of Meghan's show. One person sarcastically quipped on X, "I'm so surprised said no one ever." Another said, "And the world breathes a sigh of relief! Thank you God!"