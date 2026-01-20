Meghan Markle Suffers Another Career Fumble & Nobody Is Surprised
Not long after leaving the royal family, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex were living it up in California with a mansion in Montecito and multimillion dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify. But the Spotify deal fell through, and now Meghan has gotten some bad news about her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan." There's not expected to be a Season 3 of the lifestyle show, per People. Maybe it was all the moments in Meghan's Netflix show that rubbed people the wrong way, but it's not really that much of a shock for those who've seen the show.
Season 1 of "With Love, Meghan" made Netflix's Top 10 the week that it came out in March 2025, but when Season 2 came out in August, it didn't repeat that record. So, we could see why the streaming service wouldn't be that invested in trying for a third time. As one person said on X (formerly Twitter), "No surprise. Tbf, it was one season released in two parts with an odd holiday mashup."
Other people had jokes when they heard about the fate of Meghan's show. One person sarcastically quipped on X, "I'm so surprised said no one ever." Another said, "And the world breathes a sigh of relief! Thank you God!"
Meghan Markle's show could come back as a one-off
It could be that Meghan Markle's reputation might be better served without her Netflix show where she showed people that you could rearrange flowers that you buy at the store and how to make sun tea. As one person posted, "Why not just be happy in life and I am sure it must be quite a comfortable one, these silly shows and ridiculous acting is so cringe!"
However, there were some people who were sad to hear that "With Love, Meghan" wouldn't be getting another season. But just because there's reportedly no Season 3 doesn't mean they have to say goodbye entirely. There's still a chance of some one-off specials, like the "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration" that came out in 2025. Meghan also still has her "As ever" product line, though the latest items seem a tad out of touch.
Meghan wasn't alone with a dismal showing on the streaming platform. Prince Harry's 2024 Netflix "Polo" documentary was also critically panned. The biggest success the couple has had with Netflix was the docuseries "Harry & Meghan" in which they detailed their love story and their exit from the royal family. The Netflix news comes not long after Harry and Meghan's 11th publicist in five years quit. And we've yet to see what the spin will be from Meghan's side about "With Love, Meghan."