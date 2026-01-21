The Health Issue Usha Vance Struggled With During Her First Three Pregnancies

Vice president JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance already have three kids, and now they're going to have a fourth. Usha confirmed the news on social media, which also included an approximate due date (July) as well as a gender (male). Usha's pregnancy could explain why she has was out of the spotlight throughout January. There can be all kinds of challenges that come along with being pregnant, and in Usha's case, it could be that she's having a repeat of the anemia that she had with her first kids.

Usha spoke about her earlier pregnancies on the YouTube show "Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain" in June 2025. She said: "I was prone to anemia, which just makes you so tired, and you're already kind of tired and especially when we were having our third child." With that third pregnancy, she confirmed that she "was completely exhausted," so we wouldn't be surprised if Usha continued to keep a low profile.

Anemia can be a common issue when you're pregnant. Your body has more blood in it when you're pregnant, and if you don't have enough iron in your system for that increased burden, then you can become anemic, according to the American Society of Hematology. It happens most often in the second and third trimesters, and it can be treated by upping your consumption of iron-rich foods and/or taking iron supplements (advisably while under a doctor's supervision).