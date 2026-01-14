Usha Vance Hasn't Been Seen In Public For 29 Days (& We Smell Trouble In Paradise)
Where, oh where has Usha Vance gone? JD Vance and Usha Vance have been haunted by divorce rumors for months. If they really wanted the gossip about their marriage to go away, surely they know that a disappearing act wouldn't help matters. Yet it's been nearly a month since Usha was seen publicly. What, exactly, this means is unclear. But it sure isn't looking good for the VP's marriage.
It was already a bit see-through when Usha appeared to get dragged out with JD to thwart rocky marriage rumors on December 16. Usha traveled with her husband to Pennsylvania to watch him speak at a Uline warehouse before the pair teamed up for a photo op, serving food at the Allentown Rescue Mission. SLOTUS wouldn't typically join the VP for a gig like this, so it was easy to assume it was all an attempt to put those rumors to rest. However, what followed was radio silence from Usha. She hasn't been seen in public since that trip to Pennsylvania.
Usha's disappearance comes at an odd time
Just last month, JD Vance attempted to defuse divorce rumors with a transparent interview, telling NBC News, "I think that we kind of get a kick out of it," regarding gossip about he and Usha Vance's marriage. A recent topic that has raised eyebrows about the Vances' relationship was Usha being spotted without her wedding ring back in November. She followed this up by hinting that she didn't mind the rumors, ditching her ring again the following month.
Of course, JD attempted to play it cool, telling NBC, "We actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny." Yet, now, it's more than Usha's ring that's missing from the public eye; this time, it's Usha herself. And considering just how soon after the ring debacle this is happening, it is certainly cause for concern.
Sure — this could all be a coincidence — a series of innocent moments with no deeper meaning. Maybe Usha really did start accidentally leaving her wedding ring at home. Maybe she and JD really did have a good laugh about the backlash she got for it. Maybe she's just been at home working on her New Year's resolutions in peace away from the spotlight. Yet, the curiosity-piquing details seem to be stacking up. And, if Usha doesn't reappear soon, people are sure to have questions.