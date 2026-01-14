Usha Vance Hasn't Been Seen In Public For 29 Days (& We Smell Trouble In Paradise)

Just last month, JD Vance attempted to defuse divorce rumors with a transparent interview, telling NBC News, "I think that we kind of get a kick out of it," regarding gossip about he and Usha Vance's marriage. A recent topic that has raised eyebrows about the Vances' relationship was Usha being spotted without her wedding ring back in November. She followed this up by hinting that she didn't mind the rumors, ditching her ring again the following month.

Of course, JD attempted to play it cool, telling NBC, "We actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny." Yet, now, it's more than Usha's ring that's missing from the public eye; this time, it's Usha herself. And considering just how soon after the ring debacle this is happening, it is certainly cause for concern.

Sure — this could all be a coincidence — a series of innocent moments with no deeper meaning. Maybe Usha really did start accidentally leaving her wedding ring at home. Maybe she and JD really did have a good laugh about the backlash she got for it. Maybe she's just been at home working on her New Year's resolutions in peace away from the spotlight. Yet, the curiosity-piquing details seem to be stacking up. And, if Usha doesn't reappear soon, people are sure to have questions.