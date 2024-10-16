What We Know About JD And Usha Vance's Three Kids

JD Vance remains in the political spotlight as Donald Trump's vice-presidential candidate for the 2024 election. The Ohio Senator is also the father of three children with his wife, Usha Vance. Despite a happening political career, Vance's family life has been relatively private. He and Usha have ably shielded their kids — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel — from the media attention, and only glimpses of them have surfaced online.

Advertisement

The most candid expression from Vance in his dad role emerged in a senate session earlier this February. As reported by The Hill, Vance missed attending his second son's fourth birthday. "I am mindful of something that's very close to my heart personally," he said, taking a moment to acknowledge his absence from a special occasion in his life.

"I'm sorry that they could I can't be with you for your birthday dinner," Vance expressed as he took his apology further and read from a children's book for a whole six minutes. It was the first rare peek into Vance's strong bond with his children and his tender, fatherly side.