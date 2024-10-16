What We Know About JD And Usha Vance's Three Kids
JD Vance remains in the political spotlight as Donald Trump's vice-presidential candidate for the 2024 election. The Ohio Senator is also the father of three children with his wife, Usha Vance. Despite a happening political career, Vance's family life has been relatively private. He and Usha have ably shielded their kids — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel — from the media attention, and only glimpses of them have surfaced online.
The most candid expression from Vance in his dad role emerged in a senate session earlier this February. As reported by The Hill, Vance missed attending his second son's fourth birthday. "I am mindful of something that's very close to my heart personally," he said, taking a moment to acknowledge his absence from a special occasion in his life.
"I'm sorry that they could I can't be with you for your birthday dinner," Vance expressed as he took his apology further and read from a children's book for a whole six minutes. It was the first rare peek into Vance's strong bond with his children and his tender, fatherly side.
Family life with Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel
JD Vance and Usha first became parents to son Ewan in June 2017. Podcast host Megyn Kelly shared news of the birth on X, formerly Twitter. She wrote, "Ewan Blaine Vance was born on June 4th. Congratulations, @JDVance1 and Usha! He's beautiful." Vance was particularly excited to be a first-time father. In an interview with NBC News in 2017, Usha revealed that they discovered their firstborn's gender early in the pregnancy. "We found out right away because JD, there was no way he could wait," said Usha.
The couple became parents again in February 2020 to their second son, Vivek. It was Vivek's four birthday, which Vance acknowledged in the Senate session in February 2024. Per The Hill, he took a moment and read from Dr. Seuss's classic children's book, "Oh, The Places You'll Go!" for six minutes and inserted Vivek's name into the last verse. He emphasized doing this so Vivek could watch it later. "And I'm going to read this into the record because maybe you can watch it at home," said Vance, mentioning, "Daddy loves you very much."
Vance and Usha welcomed their third-born daughter, Mirabel, in December 2021. Per People, he announced her birth via an Instagram post, calling her an early Christmas present. "We were blessed with an early Christmas present this year. Everyone, please meet Mirabel Rose Vance, our first girl. Mama and baby both doing great, and we're feeling very grateful this Christmas season," wrote Vance, also posting a picture of him, Usha, and their youngest one.