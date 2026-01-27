Tragic Details About Mckenna Grace's Life

It's hardly a secret that social media users can be ruthless, especially when comes to a new crop of actors taking the reigns on a beloved franchise. This was certainly the case in 2016, when the cast and crew of the all-female "Ghostbusters" reboot were subjected to online harassment. And unfortunately, Mckenna Grace seemed acutely aware that she would not be immune to this phenomenon when it came time for her to star in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," the 2021 legacy sequel to the original '80s duology.

Speaking to Variety in 2021, the then-15-year-old Grace revealed that her parents had taken steps to safeguard her against such online bullying, but that the things likely being said weren't lost on her. "Being a young female in Hollywood, there's always going to be very disturbing and gross comments. ... But personally, I think it's pretty badass that there's this young girl holding a proton pack," she remarked.

Regarding those aforementioned safeguards, Grace further explained that the only social media she had on her phone at the time was TikTok, her mother moderated her posts, and public commenting was turned off. "I have comments on my TikTok limited only to my friends because I'm under the age of 16, but I might plan on keeping it that way," she said, adding, "I mean, if people are upset about it, then they're upset about it. There's not much that I can do." That being said, Grace keeping a healthy distance from social media ended up being a source of scrutiny.