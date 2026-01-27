Ryan Seacrest's Most Scandalous Age Gap Relationships

The world of Hollywood stardom is riddled with scandalous relationships that make heads turn. From strange celebrity pairings to some questionable age gaps, many stars seemingly lean into the drama when choosing a partner. Leonardo DiCaprio has even become a face of this movement with his pattern of age gap relationships. But he's not alone in these ranks. Ryan Seacrest has found himself in a bit of hot water due to his many relationships with younger women.

Once the host of "American Idol" and cohost of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," the TV personality has rallied up a wide audience of fans through his long-standing role on the silver screen. An otherwise loved producer and radio show host, his dating habits have raised more than a few eyebrows. "23 year age gap. Gross," a user on Reddit commented about a 2021 relationship the TV personality had with an influencer who was less than half his age.

It's not just the haters who target him for this dating habit. Following an Instagram post of him and his then-girlfriend, even his fans popped up in the comments to criticize him for his habit of dating younger women. "I love him, he is great. But 24 ??? There are so many beautiful single women closer to his age," a Seacrest fan wrote under the pic. Nevertheless, Seacrest has continued sparking rumors over his scandalous relationships that have been widely photographed for all to see. And as he continues to get older, these age gaps continue to get larger and larger.