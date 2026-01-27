Ryan Seacrest's Most Scandalous Age Gap Relationships
The world of Hollywood stardom is riddled with scandalous relationships that make heads turn. From strange celebrity pairings to some questionable age gaps, many stars seemingly lean into the drama when choosing a partner. Leonardo DiCaprio has even become a face of this movement with his pattern of age gap relationships. But he's not alone in these ranks. Ryan Seacrest has found himself in a bit of hot water due to his many relationships with younger women.
Once the host of "American Idol" and cohost of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," the TV personality has rallied up a wide audience of fans through his long-standing role on the silver screen. An otherwise loved producer and radio show host, his dating habits have raised more than a few eyebrows. "23 year age gap. Gross," a user on Reddit commented about a 2021 relationship the TV personality had with an influencer who was less than half his age.
It's not just the haters who target him for this dating habit. Following an Instagram post of him and his then-girlfriend, even his fans popped up in the comments to criticize him for his habit of dating younger women. "I love him, he is great. But 24 ??? There are so many beautiful single women closer to his age," a Seacrest fan wrote under the pic. Nevertheless, Seacrest has continued sparking rumors over his scandalous relationships that have been widely photographed for all to see. And as he continues to get older, these age gaps continue to get larger and larger.
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough and Ryan Seacrest's relationship started back in 2010. Around the same time as the start of their relationship, Hough was just finding her footing in her career. Moving up in the world of Hollywood, her relationship with Seacrest, an already established and well-known celebrity, sparked a deep-seated insecurity in the "Dancing with the Stars" pro. She told Dax Shepherd on his "Armchair Expert" podcast in August 2024, "But then I had this insecurity that I was like, 'I don't ever want anybody to think that I'm with him for this reason.' And so I then started playing smaller."
Her worry stemmed not only from Seacrest's incredibly huge bubble of fame, already a host of "American Idol" at the time, but their large age gap. In 2010, the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" cohost was 36 years old, while his girlfriend was only 21. Their 15-year age gap sent lots of criticism and speculation their way, but their relationship was riddled with scandal even before they started dating.
Having met through Seacrest's radio show, Hough admitted that, throughout her on-air interview, it was so obvious that the older man was flirting with her. The big problem with the interview came with the third person in the room. Hough, then a dance pro on "Dancing with the Stars," had been joined by her celeb dance partner and rumored boyfriend, country singer Chuck Wicks. Despite the unseemly start and ridiculed relationship, Seacrest and Hough stayed together for the next three years.
Shayna Taylor
After breaking things off with Julianne Hough, Seacrest wasted little time jumping into another relationship with a younger woman. Shayna Taylor, a personal chef, was introduced to the "American Idol" host via a mutual friend in 2013. Seacrest was 38 when he met the 21-year-old. Breaking up and getting back together several times, their relationship was a roller coaster.
Dating nearly an entire year, the couple called things off in 2014 before announcing that they were back together that very same year. In 2017, the pair moved in together, which lasted less than two years. Though they said they remained friends, a 2020 Instagram story from Taylor following their breakup hinted at some tumultuous feelings still felt toward one another. The personal chef shared on her Instagram Story (via People), "You will never need to convince the right person to love you."
She continued, "No matter what, you cannot change them, make them do the work, or get them to commit to you if they're not ready to show up." The post revealed that, despite their smiling expressions, there may have been some challenges behind closed doors.
Hilary Cruz
Between his on periods with Shayna Taylor, Ryan Seacrest started dating Hilary Cruz. A former beauty queen, the stunningly gorgeous woman was 26 years old when the 40-year-old "Live with Kelly and Ryan" cohost started a relationship with her in 2015. The pair were photographed together in the summer of 2015 and soon confirmed those romance rumors with an official social media post.
After Cruz was spotted at an "American Idol" taping early on in their relationship, she later posted about her visit to her Instagram. Outside of some carpet appearances and impromptu paparazzi snaps, the couple remained on the down-low with their relationship. And, before long, announced their breakup. Their relationship was short-lived, only lasting a few months in 2015.
Aubrey Paige
In May 2021, Ryan Seacrest made the announcement of a new love in his life, influencer and model Aubrey Paige. The social media star made their relationship Instagram official with a New Year's Day post, writing, "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man." Her praise of him soon riddled her social media page. She shared images of the pair together in now-deleted Instagram posts, writing on one occasion (via People), "Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man." She added, "You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you."
Despite this obvious love and adoration for the older man, Paige and Seacrest called off their relationship three years later. A source close to the couple told People, "They plan to stay in each other's lives as good friends and support one another's endeavors." Since the breakup, the pair have remained quiet on the reasoning behind their split.
Though Paige had expressed great love for Seacrest and the "American Idol" host had shared his own public displays of affection toward his younger partner, their very obvious age gap was a point of contention among fans. Seacrest was 44 at the onset of their relationship and had a 13-year age gap with Paige.