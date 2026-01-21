Gavin Newsom Brushes Off Donald Trump's Bizarre Davos Speech With One Brutal Word

President Donald Trump attempted to pay one of his rivals, California Governor Gavin Newsom, a compliment during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, 2026. It backfired badly. Newsom has brutally humbled Vice President JD Vance with his scathing tweets, but this time around he did some humbling during a gaggle with reporters, brushing off Trump's bizarre speech with one brutal word that we're pretty sure will have the president drowning his sorrows in Diet Coke as he returns to the United States.

Newsom: "It was remarkably boring. It was remarkably insignificant. He was never going invade Greenland. It was never real." pic.twitter.com/TiNcTLWbvD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2026

During his speech, which consisted of his usual (and often incoherent) rambling, the president took a moment to pay Newsom a compliment. "I used to get along so great with Gavin when I was president," Trump mused, per X (formerly Twitter). "Gavin's a good guy." He then went on to criticize Newsom for not allowing him to deploy the National Guard in Los Angeles in 2025. The camera momentarily cut to the governor, who was raising his eyebrows and appeared to have a hard time keeping a straight face.

Speaking to CNN after Trump's speech, Newsom hinted he had a hard time staying awake during Trump's ramble of a speech, calling it "boring." We know that had to sting, as Trump seems to pride himself on being anything but. "It was remarkably boring. It was remarkably insignificant," Newsom said, per X. The governor touched on Trump conceding during his speech that he would not use military force to invade Greenland, asserting, "He was never going to invade Greenland. It was never real." Trump is likely plotting a Truth Social comeback as we speak.