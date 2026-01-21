Gavin Newsom Brushes Off Donald Trump's Bizarre Davos Speech With One Brutal Word
President Donald Trump attempted to pay one of his rivals, California Governor Gavin Newsom, a compliment during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, 2026. It backfired badly. Newsom has brutally humbled Vice President JD Vance with his scathing tweets, but this time around he did some humbling during a gaggle with reporters, brushing off Trump's bizarre speech with one brutal word that we're pretty sure will have the president drowning his sorrows in Diet Coke as he returns to the United States.
Newsom: "It was remarkably boring. It was remarkably insignificant. He was never going invade Greenland. It was never real." pic.twitter.com/TiNcTLWbvD
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2026
During his speech, which consisted of his usual (and often incoherent) rambling, the president took a moment to pay Newsom a compliment. "I used to get along so great with Gavin when I was president," Trump mused, per X (formerly Twitter). "Gavin's a good guy." He then went on to criticize Newsom for not allowing him to deploy the National Guard in Los Angeles in 2025. The camera momentarily cut to the governor, who was raising his eyebrows and appeared to have a hard time keeping a straight face.
Speaking to CNN after Trump's speech, Newsom hinted he had a hard time staying awake during Trump's ramble of a speech, calling it "boring." We know that had to sting, as Trump seems to pride himself on being anything but. "It was remarkably boring. It was remarkably insignificant," Newsom said, per X. The governor touched on Trump conceding during his speech that he would not use military force to invade Greenland, asserting, "He was never going to invade Greenland. It was never real." Trump is likely plotting a Truth Social comeback as we speak.
Trump's speech has raised more questions about his health
The glaringly obvious signs that Donald Trump's health seems to be in decline are becoming more prevalent, and his speech at the World Economic Forum has given Americans even more cause to be worried about Trump's health. The president's voice sounded extra gruff as he delivered his speech, prompting one netizen to note on X that he appeared "sickly." Someone else pointed out that Trump seemed to be on his last legs. "He sounds ten years older than previously. He sounds like he will collapse at any minute if he lets go of the lectern," they wrote.
Then there's also the fact that Trump referred to Greenland as Iceland multiple times, and when he paid that rare compliment to Gavin Newsom, he spoke of himself as president in the past tense, prompting one X user to comment, "Is he no longer president? Gosh I wish that were true." Another pundit concerned by POTUS' conduct implored Newsom to rush back to Washington, D.C., and take over the job of president, noting, "Genuinely, there are no rules at this point."
Doctors have raised concerns over Trump's health, with even former Vice President Dick Cheney's cardiologist, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, urging Congress to launch an investigation into the true state of the divisive leader's health. This came after Trump's now-infamous letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (in which he basically admitted that his plans to invade Greenland were retribution for not winning the Nobel Peace Prize) was made public. "This letter, and the fact that the president directed that it be distributed to other European countries, should trigger a bipartisan congressional inquiry into presidential fitness," Reiner wrote on X.