The Glaringly Obvious Signs That Donald Trump's Health Is In Decline

As the president of the United States, Donald Trump's mental and physical health is a matter of public interest and national concern. Trump is nearing his 80s, and when he was re-elected in 2024, he became the oldest man to ever get voted in. Despite the well-known toll being president can take on some people, Trump's recent glowing medical exam seems to show that the man is in surprisingly good shape. Also, as Trump has declared time and time again, often in the most inappropriate situations, he even passed his cognitive tests.

However, there do seem to be some fairly glaring indications that Trump's health and wellness may be waning. From bruises forming on his body repeatedly to his low-energy speeches that seem to prove he might just be too old for such a trying job, Trump has many people questioning his fitness and his potential longevity. Questions have also been raised about whether or not his publicly released medical report really adds up.

It's clear Trump has massaged the truth when it comes to his height — just look at him standing next to Prince William, after all — and many feel his medical report may have been generous when listing his weight as 224 pounds. After all, having a well-known love for fast food and a button on his desk he can press to have a butler deliver him a soda suggests that he isn't exactly health-conscious when it comes to his meal planning. It's possible that Trump might not be healthy enough to run for his much-talked-about third term, even if it was constitutionally legal (which, for the record, it is not).