Michelle Obama Admits She Wishes Barack Were 'Different' & Fuels Rocky Marriage Rumors
Michelle Obama and Barack Obama have been together a long time. The Obamas married in August 1992, a little over three years after they started dating. However, all those decades aren't a guarantee of forever. Last year, people became particularly worried about Michelle and Barack's marriage. After Michelle's absence at high-profile events like Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration, divorce rumors started ramping up. Throughout the course of many podcast appearances, Michelle has alternated between trying to shut down divorce gossip and keeping it real about being in a 30-plus year marriage. Anytime Michelle shares odd details, the rumor mill kicks into gear. The latest example came on a January 21 appearance on "Call Her Daddy."
Over the two-hour-long discussion, Michelle was candid that everything isn't always easygoing in her relationship with Barack. "Even in my marriage now ... you go through the period of 'I want him to be different. I want him to do this differently,'" Michelle admitted to host Alex Cooper.
Although Michelle didn't elaborate on what specifically she wanted to be "different' about her longtime spouse, she has gotten more specific in the past. Michelle has blasted Barack for annoying habits ranging from his free and easy attitude toward punctuality to his chewing style. While Michelle has reported that Barack's punctuality has improved, she seems reluctant to broach the subject of his chewing directly to her spouse.
Barack's differences are also his strengths
In terms of Michelle Obama's onscreen confessions, this sound bite about Barack Obama is a lot less dramatic. During a December 2022 appearance on Revolt, Michelle divulged, "There were ten years when I couldn't stand my husband," citing difficulties when she and Barack were trying to balance working and parenting young kids. Fortunately, they were able to work through it, and Barack has admitted it took time for him to realize the extent of these struggles.
Michelle's likely aware that anytime she makes a confession, it's going to cause gossip. However, she appears to be willing to risk it as a public service. "I think it's important for us to be honest in those conversations, not to glamorize what a partnership feels like because then young people quit too soon," Michelle informed NPR in November 2022.
During her January 2026 appearance on "Call Her Daddy," Michelle had a similar approach. Context was crucial regarding her remarks. Although she said she wished Barack were "different" sometimes, she also noted that they had to accept each other rather than try to change each other. In addition, during their early romance, Michelle observed that Barack's differences helped him stand out as a potential partner. As they bonded over shared humor, Michelle was impressed that Barack wanted to date her even though she teased him. Barack's willingness to take a ribbing has likely helped him weather Michelle's penchant for publicly discussing the more irritating and difficult aspects of their marriage.