Michelle Obama Admits She Wishes Barack Were 'Different' & Fuels Rocky Marriage Rumors

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama have been together a long time. The Obamas married in August 1992, a little over three years after they started dating. However, all those decades aren't a guarantee of forever. Last year, people became particularly worried about Michelle and Barack's marriage. After Michelle's absence at high-profile events like Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration, divorce rumors started ramping up. Throughout the course of many podcast appearances, Michelle has alternated between trying to shut down divorce gossip and keeping it real about being in a 30-plus year marriage. Anytime Michelle shares odd details, the rumor mill kicks into gear. The latest example came on a January 21 appearance on "Call Her Daddy."

Over the two-hour-long discussion, Michelle was candid that everything isn't always easygoing in her relationship with Barack. "Even in my marriage now ... you go through the period of 'I want him to be different. I want him to do this differently,'" Michelle admitted to host Alex Cooper.

Although Michelle didn't elaborate on what specifically she wanted to be "different' about her longtime spouse, she has gotten more specific in the past. Michelle has blasted Barack for annoying habits ranging from his free and easy attitude toward punctuality to his chewing style. While Michelle has reported that Barack's punctuality has improved, she seems reluctant to broach the subject of his chewing directly to her spouse.