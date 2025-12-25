All Of Barack Obama's Annoying Habits That Michelle Has Publicly Put On Blast

Not all fights are as trivial as punctuality and mouth sounds. During Revolt's "The Cross-Generational Conversation" in December 2022, Michelle Obama opened up about the challenges that marriage brings. "People think I'm being catty when I say this, but there were 10 years when I couldn't stand my husband," she said. The mom-of-two admitted that most of her and Barack Obama's tension had to do with their parenting responsibilities. Barack's having arguably the most important job in the United States certainly didn't help their family dynamic.

Indeed, in an episode of "IMO," Michelle admitted to singing the lyrics to Harry Chapin's "Cat's in the Cradle" whenever her husband took too much time away from home — for which Barack's not done paying dues. "Because that song is so profound. 'When you comin' home son, I don't know when,'" she would sing, adding, "I was like, 'You're going to look up, and the girls will be gone.'" Similarly, in her 2022 book, "The Light We Carry," Michelle wrote that one of her least proudest moments as a mom — where she yelled at her children for playing too late — was fueled by resentment that Barack was in a meeting in Washington, D.C.

Barack addressed all of Michelle's confessions in a 2023 interview on CBS Mornings, revealing that their marriage has healed significantly since they left the White House. "I did not fully appreciate... the degree of stress and tension for her, knowing that not just me and Michelle were under scrutiny and in this strange environment, but that we were raising our daughters in a kind of situation that just wasn't normal." He added that now that Sasha and Malia were adults and out of the house, Michelle is "a little more forgiving of all my flaws."