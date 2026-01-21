The Stunning Transformation Of Figure Skater Deanna Stellato-Dudek

Some figure skaters compete in the Olympics to prove their abilities, but ahead of the 2026 Winter Games, Deanna Stellato-Dudek declared that she had something more to prove. Born in 1983, the athlete is much older than the other skaters who qualified for the 2026 Olympics in Milano Cortina. Nonetheless, Stellato-Dudek wanted to show the world that one can set new goals at any age. "Someone close to me once said to me: 'I think that what you're doing is bigger than you.' And I've always kept that close to my chest," she told NBC Olympics in 2025. "It kind of takes some stress away from me that what I'm doing is more just symbolic for people of an abnormal age, doing something new in life."

That's not to say that Stellato-Dudek has had an easy road. Tragic things tend to happen to Olympic athletes, and when Stellato-Dudek was just a teenager, a sudden injury forced her into early retirement. She took a 16-year hiatus from skating before deciding to train for the Olympics. While she did not try out for the 2022 Olympic figure skating team, she did set her sights on the 2026 games and beyond. Her resilience paved the way for her to join the ranks of athletes like Princess Anne, who made Olympic history. But, to achieve these goals, she has had to transform from an ambitious junior skater to a normal worker with a normal life to an Olympic dreamer.