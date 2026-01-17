Meet The 2026 U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team

Team USA has certainly seen its fair share of figure skating stars over the decades. Powerhouses like Kristi Yamaguchi, Tara Lipinski, Brian Boitano, and Nathan Chen, who made history in 2022, all not only won gold at the Olympics, but became legends of the sport. Those are, without question, some seriously big skates to fill, but the athletes who qualified for the U.S. Olympic figure skating team sure seem more than up for the task.

With only three spots available each for women's, men's, and ice dance tournaments, and two spots for the pairs event, making the U.S. Olympic figure skating team is a feat unto itself. It's no stretch to say the athletes who qualified for the 2026 Games are at the top of their game. As Justin Dillon, U.S. Figure Skating's senior director of athlete high performance, told NPR, he believes this particular team is sure to leave behind a legacy. "We're not just going in just with a couple athletes here or there that hopefully will have some performance impact, but I believe we have a team that across the board will be remembered for years to come," Dillon said.

The U.S. figure skating team is ready to hit the ice for the ultimate competition: the Winter Olympics in Milan. Meet the 16 figure skaters who will represent Team USA and try to Salchow their way towards the gold.