We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicago politician Barack Obama was elected 44th president of the United States of America in 2008. The first Black man to ever hold that office, Obama served two consecutive terms in the White House. During those eight years, his various accomplishments ranged from reforming the American healthcare system to ordering the assassination of Osama bin Laden, a pretty broad spectrum from any assessment.

After being elected to the nation's highest office, U.S. presidents typically step away from the public eye, writing books, giving speeches, and focusing on the completion of their presidential libraries and other projects. George W. Bush, for example, retreated to his Texas ranch after his two terms and has become a painter, reportedly specializing in portraits of cats.

When Obama left office in January 2017, he was 55 years old — seemingly too young to walk off into the sunset and fade from view like his predecessor. For Obama, his post-POTUS life has involved a mixture of public and private work, making a mark in the private sector by embracing a whole new career while continuing to lend his voice to Democratic causes, such as his work campaigning for Kamala Harris' failed presidential bid in 2024. For a more in-depth look at what he's been up to, read on to find out what Barack Obama's life has really been like since he left the White House.