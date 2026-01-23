Barron Trump's UK Crush Reveals Humiliating Details About His Online Love Life
Barron Trump has seen his private life spill into the news during a British trial between a woman he was e-friends with and her boyfriend. All of this has to be less than ideal for Melania Trump, who fumes whenever her son is making headlines. In this case, the youngest Trump's actions may have helped someone, but at the cost of some embarrassing information about Barron's love life. As reported by the Daily Mail, Barron called British authorities at 2:30 AM on January 18, 2025 — two days before his father's second inauguration — when he saw his friend being attacked on FaceTime. This led to an arrest and the current trial where Barron's actions, and his connection to the woman, have taken center stage.
According to the man who has been charged with assaulting the woman, his ex-girlfriend, who often spoke to Barron Trump online, would often call the then-18 year old "sweetheart." Continuing with his remarks before the judge cut him off, the alleged abuser claimed that the woman, who is four years older than Barron, was leading him on and that her feelings for the teen were not sincere. While Barron has not been called on to testify at the trial, he did submit a written statement to the police stating, per The New York Times, that the woman is someone he is "very close with." On the 999 call Barron Trump placed to alert the authorities, he stated that he met the woman on social media.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Barron Trump gets dating advice from questionable sources
While meeting women online is not new or shocking, who Barron Trump gets dating advice from is surprising. Reports claim that Barron regularly speaks to "manosphere" celebrity Andrew Tate. Tate, along with his brother Tristan, have been accused of human trafficking and sexual assault in Romania and the United Kingdom. The brothers were under house arrest in Romania until, according to text messages revealed by The New York Times, Donald Trump intervened, and Andrew and Tristan were allowed to return to the United States.
Barron Trump's relationship with Andrew Tate hasn't helped his reputation, but there is no denying that his actions helped a woman who was in serious. According to the woman who was attacked by her boyfriend, "He helped save my life. That call was like a sign from God at that moment." The full nature of the relationship between Barron and the woman was is unknown, though it appears that they never met in person and only spoke online. Reports that Barron had a college girlfriend spread in the summer of 2025, but it looks like that romance ended by the fall. If Barron is seeing anyone else, it's safe to bet that Melania will want that information kept quiet.