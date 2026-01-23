Barron Trump's UK Crush Reveals Humiliating Details About His Online Love Life

Barron Trump has seen his private life spill into the news during a British trial between a woman he was e-friends with and her boyfriend. All of this has to be less than ideal for Melania Trump, who fumes whenever her son is making headlines. In this case, the youngest Trump's actions may have helped someone, but at the cost of some embarrassing information about Barron's love life. As reported by the Daily Mail, Barron called British authorities at 2:30 AM on January 18, 2025 — two days before his father's second inauguration — when he saw his friend being attacked on FaceTime. This led to an arrest and the current trial where Barron's actions, and his connection to the woman, have taken center stage.

According to the man who has been charged with assaulting the woman, his ex-girlfriend, who often spoke to Barron Trump online, would often call the then-18 year old "sweetheart." Continuing with his remarks before the judge cut him off, the alleged abuser claimed that the woman, who is four years older than Barron, was leading him on and that her feelings for the teen were not sincere. While Barron has not been called on to testify at the trial, he did submit a written statement to the police stating, per The New York Times, that the woman is someone he is "very close with." On the 999 call Barron Trump placed to alert the authorities, he stated that he met the woman on social media.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.