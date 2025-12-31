Everything We Know About Barron Trump's Love Life
Barron Trump may stand out from a crowd at 6 feet, 7 inches tall, but the president's youngest son has been known to avoid the spotlight. His reticence to take on a large public role is believed to stem from his unique childhood in the White House. Unlike Donald Trump's other children, Barron was just 10 years old when his father was first sworn into office in 2017. All eyes were on him from a very early age, leading to rumors about everything from his social abilities to his intelligence to his university prospects.
Given Barron's more low-key profile, Donald has gone on the record saying that he sees his son going into business over politics. That being said, he also thinks that Barron could do just about anything that he wants. Speaking to Laura Ingraham on Fox News, the president said that all his kids have what it takes to be successful: "Barron's a very smart guy. But, Eric and Don, Tiffany, Ivanka, they're smart people. I'm lucky ... They're good kids, and they work hard."
Barron's prospects are also said to be great in the dating world. The president's youngest son is rumored to have a good number of admirers at his school, New York University (NYU), and some sources even indicate that he has a girlfriend. Ultimately, though, there are a lot of wild rumors swirling around Barron Trump. As far as his love life goes, the claims surrounding Barron are often contradictory.
He may be popular among women at NYU
In September 2024, Barron Trump enrolled at New York University's Stern School of Business. At the time that he committed to the college, Melania Trump told Fox News that her son was looking forward to returning to his hometown. "It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home," she revealed. According to at least one source, Barron's home was excited to have him back. Apparently, President Donald Trump's son received a lot of romantic attention when he started out at the NYC university. "He's a ladies man for sure," the insider dished to People. "He's really popular with the ladies. He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him."
While liberals may have liked Barron, it's harder to say how the conservatives on campus felt — at least initially. Former NYU College Republicans president, Kaya Walker, told Vanity Fair that Barron didn't exactly mingle with the gals in the conservative club. "He's sort of like an oddity on campus," Walker said. "He goes to class, he goes home." These comments indicate that whatever opportunities exist for Barron romantically, he may struggle at college socially. As his mother, Melania Trump, told "Fox & Friends," ""I don't think it's possible for him to be a normal student."
He may have taken a date to Trump Tower
Barron Trump may not be the typical NYU student, but being different isn't always a bad thing. Whereas many college students take their dates to dive bars or pizza joints, Barron has allegedly been able to plan something a little glitzier. According to one report in the New York Post's Page Six, the president's son actually took a girl out to Trump Tower. This move likely showed Barron's romantic interest a thing or two about the Trump family's lavish lifestyle. It also probably revealed the hidden challenges of hailing from a political family. After all, the aforementioned report indicated that Barron's security detail had to shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower in order to keep him safe during his rendezvous.
Security apparently plays a major role in Barron's love life. Typical dating rites of passage — like offering someone your phone number — are completely out of reach for the youngest Trump child. "If people get [Barron's] number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop," one source close to Barron told Page Six. "You'd have to change the number constantly, and it'd become a merry-go-round." So, how does Barron communicate with friends and dates? Apparently, via his Xbox account. While it's hard to say whether or not Barron exclusively goes out with gamers, one thing is clear: He would have an easier time texting a fellow Xbox fan.
There's a lot of NYU gossip surrounding Barron's romantic life
The Trump family has long attracted its fair share of gossip, with Donald and Melania Trump's "funeral-like" marriage often in the spotlight and Ivanka Trump's most mysterious outfits making headlines. Unsurprisingly, Barron Trump has not escaped his fair share of scrutiny — both by the press and his peers. Writing for the Daily Mail, journalist Lisa Kennedy Montgomery revealed that her daughter knows people who have gone to school with Barron at NYU, and apparently, the youngest Trump child does not have the best reputation among the girls on campus.
According to Kennedy Montgomery's report, at least one Gen-Z woman took to the dating app Tea to spill the tea on what it's allegedly like to go on a date with Barron. "Messy, played in my face, definitely dl, ran through, chopped," he anonymous individual wrote. Apparently, this essentially means, "Barron is a dramatic person who pretended to play dumb while being disrespectful. He wanted to keep our union a secret, because we had intercourse and I didn't hear from him again. He was unattractive."
Other women who have studied with Barron in the past were also quick to tell Kennedy Montgomery that Barron was not their cup of tea. "Some of these tattlers said he's 'weird,' others claim he 'doesn't talk,'" the journalist revealed. Ultimately, though, dating is mostly about finding out if someone isn't right for you, and Barron might have already done just that.
A May 2025 report connected Barron to a mysterious girlfriend
After sifting through a whole lot of haters, Barron Trump may have found a girlfriend. According to a May 2025 report in NewsNation, the president's son reacts to bad vibes by laying low. A source told the outlet that Barron is very different from his father, Donald Trump, and is "much more like his mother, Melania — he keeps his head down and gets on with it. He is not trying to be BMOC [big man on campus]."
Staying out of the spotlight, however, does not mean that Barron is out of the dating game. The same source told NewsNation that Barron is happily dating an amazing girl and that the two seem to get along swimmingly. "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot," the insider added. "He does have friends he just screws the limelight." Given all the negative commentary swirling around the president's son, it would make sense for him to cling to the few people who he knows he can trust.
That being said, well-placed sources have claimed that Barron is not dating anyone in particular. Speaking to Rob Shuter for his #ShuterScoop substack, a Trump family insider called the claim "total nonsense." "Barron is not dating anyone," they added. "He's focused on school and staying out of the spotlight."
Trump's youngest son was linked to an Argentinian ballroom dancer and a model
Amid reports that Barron Trump has found that special someone, there have been an increasing number of rumors surrounding the identity of his love interest. One online political commentator known as Hawk even fanned the flames of a claim that Barron was involved with an Argentinian ballroom dancer known as Carlos Strasser. While this bit of gossip led Barron's biggest fans to go wild, it has been debunked by the independent fact-checking site Snopes. "After talking with Carlos, I can confirm that he has no connection whatsoever to Barron Trump — he has never met him," Jennifer Schurr, a Stuttgart Ballet spokesperson, told the outlet. "He is also not 32 years old, has no training as a ballroom dancer, and has no Argentine roots. We cannot explain the origin of this rumor and would be very grateful for a correction."
In addition to the rumors about Carlos Strasser, there have been whispers surrounding Barron and a model by the name of Klara Jones. A report in the Times of India indicated that Jones is two years older than Barron and that she has accompanied him to a number of events. That being said, photos of Barron and Jones have yet to circulate online, and neither party has confirmed any sort of romantic link as of the publication of this article. In fact, there is no evidence of any relationship between the first son and the model.
A girl named Maddie claims to be Barron Trump's ex-girlfriend
While Klara Jones may have remained mum about her alleged relationship with Barron Trump, that's not necessarily true for other women. Per the Economic Times of India, a TikToker with the handle @maddatitude has claimed to be Barron's first girlfriend. Known simply as "Maddie," this viral TikTok persona published photos of herself with Barron in what appears to have been elementary school. Maddie allegedly attended Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School alongside Barron in New York prior to the first Trump presidency.
"For those asking, I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first BF," Maddie claimed in her TikTok reel. She went on to praise Barron, calling him "the best" and "the nicest." However, when it came to Barron's dad, President Donald Trump, Maddie was not so complimentary. "When Trump was elected he brought the entire class to the White House. We gotta save my bae," she joked. Despite hailing from a liberal family, though, Maddie took a selfie with Trump at her class graduation. The TikToker went on to claim that she and Barron parted ways after the young Trump moved to Washington, D.C. Her explanation? The distance was just too much for them to overcome.
Barron Trump is reportedly a fan of Andrew Tate
Barron Trump may keep his love life out of the spotlight, but at least one source claims that he's not afraid to take romantic advice from fame-seeking figures like accused human trafficker Andrew Tate. Justin Waller — who has described himself as a "big brother" figure for Barron — told The New York Times that the youngest Trump child had enjoyed a video call with Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate. Apparently, Barron considers himself a massive fan of the Tates, despite the fact that they have been charged with 21 crimes in the United Kingdom. Per Waller, Barron believes that the brothers have been falsely accused of these crimes.
Understandably, Barron Trump's association with Andrew Tate has led his reputation to go up in flames. Waller's revelations have led to speculation that the Tate brothers have given Barron dating advice, and fans have wondered how the young Trump's rumored girlfriend might react to his budding friendship with a pair of accused sex traffickers. Making matters even worse, Waller's comments made it seem like the Tate brothers were using Barron for his connections. In the same New York Times interview, Waller even said that the president's son was "not a bad ally to have — let's be frank." As a result of the resulting media firestorm, Barron's mother, Melania Trump, was less than thrilled to see her son's personal life in the news. The Tates' lawyers denied all claims about Barron.