Glaringly Obvious Signs Barron Trump's Rumored Romance Is Already Over
Being the son of the president of the United States can't be easy, especially if you're trying to dip your toe in the dating pool. NYU student Barron Trump, Donald Trump's youngest son, had a rumored girlfriend back in May 2025. A source told NewsNation at the time, "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot." Then, by July, Barron's rumored girlfriend had his relationship with mother Melania Trump under the microscope since he seems to be a total mama's boy.
But as of September, it seems like Barron's relationship has fizzled out. Now in his sophomore year at New York University, the first son wasn't seen on the school's main campus, instead moving into the White House for the school year, according to the New York Post. A source told People Barron was now going to class at NYU's Washington, D.C. campus. An insider also recently told the outlet that Barron seems to be focusing more on his family at the moment, noting that romantic relationships aren't "a big deal in his life right now."
Considering how Barron moved more than 200 miles away from that rumored girlfriend to attend school in a completely different state, it seems like a safe bet that his relationship is kaput. And if People's source is to be believed, then Barron not giving much thought to his dating life is also a major sign he's now a single man again.
Everyone seems obsessed with Barron Trump's dating life
It seems like the moment Barron Trump started college at NYU, people began wondering about his love life. His classmates even offered him some spicy dating advice, with one person telling the Daily Mail back in September 2024 that, because NYU is a liberal school, Trump may need to switch from red to blue "if he is at all interest[ed] in girls." Another student joked that, with him as one of her classmates, her mother was already hearing wedding bells in her daughter's future.
In October 2024, comedian Andrew Schultz took a risk and jokingly asked Donald Trump if he really wanted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which gives women the constitutional right to get an abortion. The case was overturned in June 2022. "Barron is 18. He's handsome, he's tall, he's rich," Schultz said, adding how Barron was loose in New York City. Donald responded that his youngest son had it all. "Are you sure you want to overturn Roe v. Wade now?" Schultz asked, to which Donald chuckled. Presumably, the comedian was insinuating that Barron was going to get a lot of so-called "action" now that he's off at school and there might be the chance he'd get someone pregnant.
Referring back to that source at People, Barron's life is super busy at the moment, what with school, family obligations, and even "a career of his own he is launching." If true, girls may be the last thing on Barron's mind.