Glaringly Obvious Signs Barron Trump's Rumored Romance Is Already Over

Being the son of the president of the United States can't be easy, especially if you're trying to dip your toe in the dating pool. NYU student Barron Trump, Donald Trump's youngest son, had a rumored girlfriend back in May 2025. A source told NewsNation at the time, "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot." Then, by July, Barron's rumored girlfriend had his relationship with mother Melania Trump under the microscope since he seems to be a total mama's boy.

But as of September, it seems like Barron's relationship has fizzled out. Now in his sophomore year at New York University, the first son wasn't seen on the school's main campus, instead moving into the White House for the school year, according to the New York Post. A source told People Barron was now going to class at NYU's Washington, D.C. campus. An insider also recently told the outlet that Barron seems to be focusing more on his family at the moment, noting that romantic relationships aren't "a big deal in his life right now."

Considering how Barron moved more than 200 miles away from that rumored girlfriend to attend school in a completely different state, it seems like a safe bet that his relationship is kaput. And if People's source is to be believed, then Barron not giving much thought to his dating life is also a major sign he's now a single man again.