We Finally Know Where Karoline Leavitt Gets Her Grandma Clothes From (& It's Not Cheap)

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt seems to enjoy dressing in granny's sofa chic. Perhaps Leavitt is trying to look more like she matches her much older husband, with her grandmacore looks frequently sparking age-gap marriage shade. Or maybe it's simply an attempt to get people to take her seriously as the youngest ever press secretary? While we may never know the answers to these questions, we do know one of the places where Leavitt frequently shops for clothes.

The Trump staffer, along with several others in the MAGA orbit, reportedly likes shopping at Tuckernuck. According to the Daily Mail, it's a pricey place carrying a curated collection of luxury labels like Pomander Place and Altuzarra, and many of the dresses, shirts, and jackets here can cost hundreds of dollars a pop. The shop is based out of Washington D.C., and it gets its unique name from a private island located off the coast of Nantucket.

Tuckernuck's website describes the boutique as somewhere the owners "want to make shopping fun and easy, and for you to feel effortlessly cool, confident, and ready for wherever life takes you." Evidently, that includes the White House press office and plenty of other prominent female Republicans in D.C., including Usha Vance, as well as on Fox News with Ainsley Earhardt and Dana Perino proudly donning their designs on the air too.