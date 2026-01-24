We Finally Know Where Karoline Leavitt Gets Her Grandma Clothes From (& It's Not Cheap)
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt seems to enjoy dressing in granny's sofa chic. Perhaps Leavitt is trying to look more like she matches her much older husband, with her grandmacore looks frequently sparking age-gap marriage shade. Or maybe it's simply an attempt to get people to take her seriously as the youngest ever press secretary? While we may never know the answers to these questions, we do know one of the places where Leavitt frequently shops for clothes.
The Trump staffer, along with several others in the MAGA orbit, reportedly likes shopping at Tuckernuck. According to the Daily Mail, it's a pricey place carrying a curated collection of luxury labels like Pomander Place and Altuzarra, and many of the dresses, shirts, and jackets here can cost hundreds of dollars a pop. The shop is based out of Washington D.C., and it gets its unique name from a private island located off the coast of Nantucket.
Tuckernuck's website describes the boutique as somewhere the owners "want to make shopping fun and easy, and for you to feel effortlessly cool, confident, and ready for wherever life takes you." Evidently, that includes the White House press office and plenty of other prominent female Republicans in D.C., including Usha Vance, as well as on Fox News with Ainsley Earhardt and Dana Perino proudly donning their designs on the air too.
Karoline Leavitt is one of many MAGA women dressing in Tuckernuck
One example of Karoline Leavitt in Tuckernuck was the black boucle dress she wore during an April 2025 White House press briefing (main photo above). It gave off total Jackie Kennedy vibes, even if the two women would have been on opposing sides of the political spectrum. In fact, one of the brand's most popular dresses, seen frequently at the 2024 Republican National Convention among other places, is named the Jackie thanks to its 1960s-esque shift silhouette and tweed fabric. The dress is currently available from Tuckerneck's online store; the long sleeve version is $350 while the short sleeve is $268.
Leavitt's apparently also a fan of their more casual options; we don't know exactly what she's picked up from there, but they do sell casual cashmere wide leg pants for $198 and velour pants for $148. But naturally, not everyone loves the fact that the store is a go-to for the White House staffer and others in President Trump's inner circle. "I have a hard time, you know, with Karoline," one employee admitted to the Daily Beast. "Her kind of day-to-day is very much against my morals and values." However, Madeline Grayson, one of the brand's co-founders, clarified to Axios, "We're obviously not at all a political brand."
Even so, Leavitt's appreciation for Tuckernuck, alongside other Republican women, might be driving certain customers away. As one such user on Instagram commented, in January 2026, "Was about to place an order until I found out this is a conservative brand."