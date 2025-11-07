Karoline Leavitt Is Back To Wearing Granny's Sofa Chic (So That's What Happened To The Rose Garden)
Karoline Leavitt is the youngest White House Press Secretary in history at 28, but she doesn't dress her age very often. Leavitt has committed many fashion faux pas in 2025, but embracing granny vibes is arguably one of her worst offenses. Grandmas are great, but she's decades away from becoming one, if she ever does — it's not a role she needs to practice for right now, and yet she insists on dressing the part. There are a few different garments and style choices that conjure a "granny chic" vibe, and she won't stop falling down the rabbit hole. Her latest look proves it.
Fox News host Lara Trump posted photos on Instagram promoting an interview and White House tour with Leavitt, airing on Trump's show "My View with Lara Trump" on November 8, 2025. Leavitt is wearing one of her beloved oversized granny coats, complete with a print that any grandma would adore on her couch. It's a black coat decorated with pink flowers, but there's nothing artistic or bold about the roses, making the look so outdated and so ... old. The coat also appears to be so long that it drags, and she paired it with tall black boots that aren't enough to save the dowdy outfit.
Leavitt flaunts her love of granny garments on social media
Honestly, the black, floral-printed coat isn't Karoline Leavitt's worst grandma-adjacent fashion mistake. Unfortunately, countless clothing items evoke the vibe, and she embraces them all. Leavitt loves a long coat with big buttons, which looked ridiculous on her, even without factoring in the leopard print. But it was the dull gray combined with the fur on the collar that took the look into grandma territory.
As seen on Instagram, Leavitt tucked a mint green sweater into her pants while playing golf with Donald Trump during a trip to Scotland in July. The style and color were giving granny, but that fit would be unflattering on anyone. Leavitt also wears tweed a lot, and it's hard to understand why. It's a fabric that can sometimes give off a serious vibe, but no one will take you seriously if you look ridiculous in it, which she often does. She wore a cream tweed suit with black tights to a February 2025 press conference that was extremely fuzzy and distracting, especially because it appeared to sparkle in the light. She shared photos on Instagram, so now the whole world knows sparkles can't make everything better.