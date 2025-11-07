Karoline Leavitt Is Back To Wearing Granny's Sofa Chic (So That's What Happened To The Rose Garden)

Karoline Leavitt is the youngest White House Press Secretary in history at 28, but she doesn't dress her age very often. Leavitt has committed many fashion faux pas in 2025, but embracing granny vibes is arguably one of her worst offenses. Grandmas are great, but she's decades away from becoming one, if she ever does — it's not a role she needs to practice for right now, and yet she insists on dressing the part. There are a few different garments and style choices that conjure a "granny chic" vibe, and she won't stop falling down the rabbit hole. Her latest look proves it.

Fox News host Lara Trump posted photos on Instagram promoting an interview and White House tour with Leavitt, airing on Trump's show "My View with Lara Trump" on November 8, 2025. Leavitt is wearing one of her beloved oversized granny coats, complete with a print that any grandma would adore on her couch. It's a black coat decorated with pink flowers, but there's nothing artistic or bold about the roses, making the look so outdated and so ... old. The coat also appears to be so long that it drags, and she paired it with tall black boots that aren't enough to save the dowdy outfit.