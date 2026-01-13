Karoline Leavitt Sparks Age-Gap Marriage Shade With Jacket That Looks Like Grandma's Couch

Karoline Leavitt has repeatedly made headlines for her combative relationship with the press, and for wearing clothes that make her look like a grandma, despite being the youngest White House press secretary in history. She's also raised eyebrows over the sizable age gap in her marriage to Nicholas Riccio, who is only a few years younger than her own father. It's one of the biggest age gap romances in American politics, and her latest outfit has people dragging her once again on social media for her style and her love life.

Leavitt addressed reporters outside the West Wing in Washington, D.C. on January 12, and bundled up against the cold in a coat. It just so happens that the coat in question appeared to be made entirely out of fabric sourced from every grandmother's old prohibition-era living room sofa. With bold pink and purple floral print over a dark, shimmery backdrop, the coat spoke volumes about Leavitt's older-than-her-age style, which she's been rocking since as far back as college.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty

This time around, however, many critics and haters jumped to social media to mock Leavitt's look by shading her marriage to her 59-year-old hubby. "She dresses her husband's age," one user quipped on X, under a photo of her ensemble. Another user commented, "How does a 28-year-old manage to look 60? Does she look in the mirror before leaving the house? Is this what marrying a geriatric does to you?" Finally, amid a slew of politically charged rhetoric, one X user joked that, when Leavitt first bought the dress, "It was probably covered in plastic and came with an ashtray and a rabbit ear antenna."