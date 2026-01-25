Rare Footage From Kate Middleton's Youth Proves She's Always Been A Queen In The Making
It turns out the signs that Catherine, Princess of Wales, is ready to be queen may have started much earlier than we thought. Footage has been posted online showing Kate Middleton when she was just nine years old and a bridesmaid at her uncle's wedding. Fans on social media were quick to rave over the poise and style that she seemed to have at such a young age — perfect for a future queen. As one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "She got that royal wave from early on."
One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, "She is incredibly graceful, respectful and lovely.. definitely born to be a royal." Another person commented, "Lovely child grew into a lovely kind woman and she still retains a humbleness about her."
It's sweet to see Kate wearing a flower crown in her hair as a girl in the video, considering that she is now wearing royal tiaras. The princess also opted for a similar floral crown for the young bridesmaids at her own wedding. We love to see a classic look like this one get repeated from generation to generation.
Kate's early promise and future queenship
Fans of the royal family have delighted in digging through the video of Catherine, Princess of Wales, at her uncle's wedding. One person pointed out that she was referred to as Catherine as compared to Kate Middleton; the nickname Kate has apparently been a point of contention between William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Others noted that, from the video, you can really see how much Princess Charlotte is like her mom – Charlotte is just a year older than Kate was in the video, and the resemblance is striking.
While nine-year-old Kate may never have imagined that she'd someday be queen, it certainly seems like she'll be ready for the job when it comes. Kate has proven to be one of the most popular royals, and she apparently has big plans for her future position. She has championed a number of causes in her role as princess, including early childhood development and support, and it seems likely that this will only continue once she becomes queen. Except then, she'll have even more influence. Using a position of power and privilege for the good of others — what could be more befitting of a true queen?