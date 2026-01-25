Rare Footage From Kate Middleton's Youth Proves She's Always Been A Queen In The Making

It turns out the signs that Catherine, Princess of Wales, is ready to be queen may have started much earlier than we thought. Footage has been posted online showing Kate Middleton when she was just nine years old and a bridesmaid at her uncle's wedding. Fans on social media were quick to rave over the poise and style that she seemed to have at such a young age — perfect for a future queen. As one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "She got that royal wave from early on."

One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, "She is incredibly graceful, respectful and lovely.. definitely born to be a royal." Another person commented, "Lovely child grew into a lovely kind woman and she still retains a humbleness about her."

It's sweet to see Kate wearing a flower crown in her hair as a girl in the video, considering that she is now wearing royal tiaras. The princess also opted for a similar floral crown for the young bridesmaids at her own wedding. We love to see a classic look like this one get repeated from generation to generation.