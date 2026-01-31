Strange Things About Nikki Glaser's Decade-Long Relationship We Can't Ignore

One of the most interesting — albeit strange — things about Nikki Glaser's relationship with Chris Convy is that they aren't monogamous. In fact, Glaser has been very open about her feelings on her man hooking up with other women. "I'm a weirdo, and I like my boyfriend to at least entertain the idea of being with other women or be with them," Glaser said in her interview with Graham Bensinger. "I think it's about, like, I want to be on HBO Max because I like HBO Max, and it's a cool platform. I want my show to be on a place that is a cool, shiny ... I want things that other people want," she explained.

When asked if she'd be "cool" with Convy sleeping with someone else, Glaser didn't hesitate. "Yeah," she replied. She went on to compare her take on non-monogamy with her boyfriend eating a meal prepared by someone else. "That's how I look at sex," she told Bensinger, adding, "He likes my cooking the best." Glaser clarified that she's not okay with Convy catching feelings for someone else.

In a 2025 interview on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast, "goop," Glaser discussed her feelings about non-monogamy a bit more, admitting that Convy had been with other women over the course of their relationship and it didn't bother her — she said it actually turned her on. And while she'd been told her views suggest that she has a "fear of intimacy," she insisted that she feels "so solid" with Convy and doesn't look at it as a fear at all.