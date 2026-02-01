Is Tom Brady Trying To Date Erika Kirk? Inside The Romance Rumors

Erika Kirk met Charlie Kirk in 2018 and eventually went on to spend four years of marriage together before he was fatally shot in the neck while speaking in front of a crowd at Utah Valley University in September 2025. Erika, now a widow and a single mother of two children, has been picking up the pieces ever since. After deciding to take over her husband's role as CEO of Turning Point USA, Erika spent the rest of 2025 doing press, making appearances, and continuing the work that Charlie did over the past decade. Along with public scrutiny over how she chose to grieve, Erika also found herself the subject of unexpected rumors.

In January 2026, a rumor surfaced that Erika was dating former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The claim appears to have originated from a satirical post on X, formerly Twitter, shared by a parody account. Most people missed the "parody" part, though, with the post being viewed nearly 14 million times on X, sparking widespread speculation about a possible relationship.

While the two may seem compatible on paper — both are parents who wear a lot of rings and are good friends of Donald Trump — there is no evidence Brady and Kirk have ever even met. Without photos, videos, or any credible reports suggesting that the two are romantically involved, the rumor was easily debunked. Still, both Erika and Brady are no strangers to online dating rumors and have previously been linked to other people.