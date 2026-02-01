Is Tom Brady Trying To Date Erika Kirk? Inside The Romance Rumors
Erika Kirk met Charlie Kirk in 2018 and eventually went on to spend four years of marriage together before he was fatally shot in the neck while speaking in front of a crowd at Utah Valley University in September 2025. Erika, now a widow and a single mother of two children, has been picking up the pieces ever since. After deciding to take over her husband's role as CEO of Turning Point USA, Erika spent the rest of 2025 doing press, making appearances, and continuing the work that Charlie did over the past decade. Along with public scrutiny over how she chose to grieve, Erika also found herself the subject of unexpected rumors.
In January 2026, a rumor surfaced that Erika was dating former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The claim appears to have originated from a satirical post on X, formerly Twitter, shared by a parody account. Most people missed the "parody" part, though, with the post being viewed nearly 14 million times on X, sparking widespread speculation about a possible relationship.
While the two may seem compatible on paper — both are parents who wear a lot of rings and are good friends of Donald Trump — there is no evidence Brady and Kirk have ever even met. Without photos, videos, or any credible reports suggesting that the two are romantically involved, the rumor was easily debunked. Still, both Erika and Brady are no strangers to online dating rumors and have previously been linked to other people.
Erika Kirk and Tom Brady have both made headlines over their personal lives
Erika Kirk and Tom Brady have something else in common — their personal lives regularly make headlines. For example, the internet freaked out when Kirk shared a hug with Vice President JD Vance during a Turning Point USA event in October 2025. During the embrace, Kirk put her hands in Vance's hair, which had just about everyone wondering if there was something romantic going on between the two. Both Kirk and Vance have since spoken out about the online chatter, passing off the intimate moment as two friends connecting and nothing more. While the online world seems to have calmed itself down following those particular rumors, buzz about Brady has kicked new romantic rumors into high gear.
Since his divorce from now-ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in late 2022, Brady's personal life has kept tabloids buzzing. Although he hasn't gone public with a new girlfriend, Brady has been linked to model Irina Shayk, and there were even rumors that he was pursued by reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Then, on December 31, 2025, the NFL analyst was seen chatting with influencer Alix Earle. The two were at the same party in St. Barths, and TMZ posted a video of Earle with her hand all over Brady's back.
Still, Brady hasn't been eager to discuss his personal life publicly. In an interview with People magazine a couple of weeks later, he said, "I don't have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working and I love my kids." Nevertheless, it's only a matter of time until more dating rumors start up.