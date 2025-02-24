Why Irina Shayk & Tom Brady Can't Seem To Stay Away From Each Other
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and Russian model Irina Shayk have rekindled their once-buried romance, but the new couple hasn't labeled the relationship quite yet. A source revealed to Page Six in February 2025 that the two "have started dating each other again and are open to see where things go" over a year after they called it quits.
The couple that perfectly personifies Taylor Swift's song "So High School" met in June of 2023, and sparks flew instantly — but casually, of course. Reports of them being spotted together in public, spending the night together, and traveling would be reported by People by July, but the cursed summer fling would soon meet its fateful end.
In October 2023, TMZ revealed that the two had gone their separate ways, but there wasn't a hint of bad blood in sight, it simply "fizzled out." Additionally, a source disclosed to People that, "They both keep having obligations, and it was getting more difficult to be in the same city at the same time." Will it be happily ever after for these two crazy and insanely beautiful kids, or is it just a case of who can win the breakup?
Some think the football player went back to the model because his ex has moved on
Both Irina Shayk and Tom Brady are pretty fresh out of long-term relationships, as Shayk was with Bradley Cooper from 2015 until 2019, and they share a daughter. Brady, on the other hand, was married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 2009 and went on to have two kids with her until their divorce was finalized in 2022. Sounds like someone has a type.
Shayk and Bündchen share so many similarities that some have concluded the reconciliation between her and the former football player could be because Brady's still hung up on Bündchen. The news of the birth of her first child with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in February 2025 could have been a catalyst for him to try again with Shayk. We have to admit the timelines do seem a bit fishy.
According to Daily Mail, a separate source said of Brady and Shayk's most recent plans, "They've been talking on the phone, neither one is in a serious relationship right now, so why not take a trip." that sounds like a sure-fire way to avoid seeing or hearing about your ex in the news.