Why Irina Shayk & Tom Brady Can't Seem To Stay Away From Each Other

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and Russian model Irina Shayk have rekindled their once-buried romance, but the new couple hasn't labeled the relationship quite yet. A source revealed to Page Six in February 2025 that the two "have started dating each other again and are open to see where things go" over a year after they called it quits.

The couple that perfectly personifies Taylor Swift's song "So High School" met in June of 2023, and sparks flew instantly — but casually, of course. Reports of them being spotted together in public, spending the night together, and traveling would be reported by People by July, but the cursed summer fling would soon meet its fateful end.

In October 2023, TMZ revealed that the two had gone their separate ways, but there wasn't a hint of bad blood in sight, it simply "fizzled out." Additionally, a source disclosed to People that, "They both keep having obligations, and it was getting more difficult to be in the same city at the same time." Will it be happily ever after for these two crazy and insanely beautiful kids, or is it just a case of who can win the breakup?

