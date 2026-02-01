Politicians Who Admittedly Can't Stand Meghan Markle And Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are as famous as a couple could possibly be, but some would argue it's for all the wrong reasons. Meghan and Harry's abrupt exit from the UK sparked plenty of gossip worldwide, and everyone and their mother had an opinion on it. The list of celebs who have bashed Meghan Markle, and indirectly, Harry, is pretty long and it continues to grow to this day. Unfortunately for the royal defectors, normies and celebs aren't the only ones who have been doing the bashing — even politicians have weighed in with their unflattering opinions of the couple. However, it should be noted that certain politicians don't turn up their noses at the mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson famously tried to convince Harry not to leave the royal family, telling Sky News in 2024 that he did so out of "sheer pomposity."
Johnson collaborated with the Sussexes on several humanitarian projects, and he didn't want them to leave. "I tried to persuade him not to go to California, and I was pathetic," the former leader disclosed (via YouTube). "I failed to avert Megxit." Elsewhere, current British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the BBC in 2021 that he believed Meghan's allegations of experiencing racism during her time as a member of The Firm should be investigated and "taken seriously." While some prominent British politicians have a soft spot for the exiled royals, the same cannot be said of all politicos. In fact, Meghan and Harry have been widely criticized, both by British politicians and those across the pond in the United States.
Some British politicians haven't exactly been complimentary towards Harry and Meghan
Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast might only have run for one season, but it definitely got people talking, especially those who really didn't like it. One of the show's biggest and most outspoken detractors was former Tory MP David Mellor, who didn't mince his words when discussing the Duchess of Sussex on a GB News panel. "She's turning her life into a soap, and she's a soap actress so why wouldn't she?" Mellor asserted (via YouTube), adding, "She assumes that everyone is totally fascinated by every little detail, either of her current life or of her past life, and doesn't mind whether it's true or not."
Mellor also accused Meghan of being a Princess Diana wannabe. Ouch. He isn't the only British politician who's doled out criticism of the Sussexes, though. MP Nigel Farage has also offered up his unflattering opinion, including at a 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference in Sydney, Australia. He professed to the audience that he'd had high hopes for Prince Harry, but they'd been dashed since he married Meghan. "He was the most popular royal of a younger generation that we've seen for 100 years," Farage enthused, per The Guardian. "And then he met Meghan Markle, and it's fallen off a cliff."
Rep. Jason Smith believes Meghan and Harry are guilty of election interference
Members of the royal family don't talk politics. It's one of those rules that aren't exactly written down on paper but are strictly adhered to nonetheless. And yet, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated stateside, they quickly got pulled into the country's volatile political climate as Donald Trump ran for re-election in 2020. In a video interview for Time magazine, the royal couple encouraged their fans to head to the polls on Election Day. "Every four years we are told the same thing, that 'this is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is," the Duchess of Sussex pointed out. Harry concurred, adding, "As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity." The relatively innocuous clip aired on National Voter Registration Day, and it set some politicians' teeth on edge.
Clearly, they caught the hint that the Sussexes were throwing some subtle shade at Trump, even though neither of them mentioned him by name or explicitly endorsed his opponent, Joe Biden. One such politician was Missouri Representative Jason Smith, who was so enraged by the message that he penned a scathing letter to the British ambassador to the United States, Karen Pierce, urging her to stunt the couple's efforts to "interfere with our elections," as he put it in a subsequent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, which also contained the letter. "I respectfully request the British Government ensure the Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer attempt to interfere in our election or be stripped of all titles, styles, and privileges which they currently retain," Smith wrote. He also argued that they broke royal protocol by filming it in the first place.
Donald Trump naturally hasn't minced his words when it comes to the Sussexes
The sky wouldn't be blue if the president hadn't offered some unflattering commentary on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But Donald Trump's royal family remarks suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living rent-free in his head. The divisive politician notably tore into Harry, in particular, during an interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" in 2022, and in true Trumpian fashion, he withheld nothing. "Harry is whipped," the president proclaimed (via CBS News). "I won't use the full expression, but Harry is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen." Naturally, Trump doesn't think highly of his wife either. "I'm not a fan of Meghan [...] I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he opined.
According to the former "Apprentice" host, the queen should have revoked the Sussexes' titles when they left The Firm, especially since Harry has become an "embarrassment." That wasn't the last time Trump spewed hate at them either. As his immigration crackdown in 2025 made headlines, he took another jab at the celebrity couple, all while reassuring people that he has no plans to deport the prince, despite reports that the prince hadn't been honest about his former illegal drug use on his visa application, which could be grounds for revoking it entirely. "I'll leave him alone," Trump promised the New York Post when asked about Harry's visa. "He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."