Politicians Who Admittedly Can't Stand Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are as famous as a couple could possibly be, but some would argue it's for all the wrong reasons. Meghan and Harry's abrupt exit from the UK sparked plenty of gossip worldwide, and everyone and their mother had an opinion on it. The list of celebs who have bashed Meghan Markle, and indirectly, Harry, is pretty long and it continues to grow to this day. Unfortunately for the royal defectors, normies and celebs aren't the only ones who have been doing the bashing — even politicians have weighed in with their unflattering opinions of the couple. However, it should be noted that certain politicians don't turn up their noses at the mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson famously tried to convince Harry not to leave the royal family, telling Sky News in 2024 that he did so out of "sheer pomposity."

Johnson collaborated with the Sussexes on several humanitarian projects, and he didn't want them to leave. "I tried to persuade him not to go to California, and I was pathetic," the former leader disclosed (via YouTube). "I failed to avert Megxit." Elsewhere, current British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the BBC in 2021 that he believed Meghan's allegations of experiencing racism during her time as a member of The Firm should be investigated and "taken seriously." While some prominent British politicians have a soft spot for the exiled royals, the same cannot be said of all politicos. In fact, Meghan and Harry have been widely criticized, both by British politicians and those across the pond in the United States.