Trump's Royal Family Remarks Suggest Harry & Meghan Still Live Rent-Free In His Head

It doesn't seem possible for Donald Trump to make a speech without finding a way to insult someone. His latest dig appears to be at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While spending time in the United Kingdom opening his new Scotland golf course — and making a horrible Sean Connery impression — the president also found time in between golf breaks to meet with European leaders, including Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the U.K.

Trump gushed about his love for the royal family, King Charles III in particular, saying he's gotten to know them and said, "They are really great people" (via the Daily Mail). But then he made a remark many felt was directed at Harry and Meghan. "I think the U.K. is very lucky, you could have people that weren't great people," he stated. "I don't know if I can say that, but you could have people that weren't." His comments beg the question people had after "Family Guy" recently poked fun at the Sussexes: "Why are you bringing them into the chat?"

If there's one thing Trump is great at, it's holding a grudge. He's been in a feud with the Sussexes for quite some time, and his 2024 presidential win had us worried for Harry and Meghan.