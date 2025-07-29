Trump's Royal Family Remarks Suggest Harry & Meghan Still Live Rent-Free In His Head
It doesn't seem possible for Donald Trump to make a speech without finding a way to insult someone. His latest dig appears to be at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While spending time in the United Kingdom opening his new Scotland golf course — and making a horrible Sean Connery impression — the president also found time in between golf breaks to meet with European leaders, including Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the U.K.
Trump gushed about his love for the royal family, King Charles III in particular, saying he's gotten to know them and said, "They are really great people" (via the Daily Mail). But then he made a remark many felt was directed at Harry and Meghan. "I think the U.K. is very lucky, you could have people that weren't great people," he stated. "I don't know if I can say that, but you could have people that weren't." His comments beg the question people had after "Family Guy" recently poked fun at the Sussexes: "Why are you bringing them into the chat?"
If there's one thing Trump is great at, it's holding a grudge. He's been in a feud with the Sussexes for quite some time, and his 2024 presidential win had us worried for Harry and Meghan.
Trump toyed with the idea of deporting Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to the U.S. in 2020, when Joe Biden was president. When Donald Trump assumed office again, however, Harry's ability to stay in the country was put in jeopardy. Because of his past history of drug use, it was theorized that Harry may have lied on his immigration papers and still got into the country, thanks to his royal blood. People wanted to see Harry's immigration application to see if he lied, but the Biden administration denied the request.
In February 2024, Trump told the Daily Express US: "I wouldn't protect [Harry]. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me." However, Trump revealed he had no plans to deport the Duke of Sussex. "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible," he told the New York Post. Interestingly, Trump's shady take on Meghan reportedly had King Charles III relieved.
Unsurprisingly, Trump has let out his true feelings about Meghan before, and they have never been positive. Back in 2021, after the Sussexes did their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Trump gave his two cents, and his comments were shared on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "She's no good ... I said it and now everybody is seeing it," he reportedly said to his former advisor, Jason Miller (via Deadline).