Russell Crowe's Age Gap With Girlfriend Britney Theriot Is Smaller Than We Thought (By A Little)

Their age difference isn't the only rumor Russell Crowe has to fight off about his relationship with Britney Theriot. The boyfriend and girlfriend have been at the center of marriage rumors, with several reports claiming that they are engaged. But Crowe himself has addressed the nuptial speculations, confirming he has no plans to walk down the aisle.

The New Zealand-born Aussie sat down with "60 Minutes Australia" in November 2025 and came clean about his relationship plans, or lack thereof. "All these reports keep coming out, saying that Britney and I are engaged and I'm going to get married again," he said, adding as he leaned closer to the camera, "No." Crowe noted that his bond with Britney, both romantic and platonic, is incredibly strong, and he does not want to put the pressure of marriage on his relationship. "My life is so joyous and happy at the moment," he said. "Why ruin that with a wedding?"

Crowe was previously married to Danielle Spencer, whom he split from in 2012. When the pair's divorce was finalized in 2018, the "Les Mis" actor seemingly celebrated by selling off over 200 items of film memorabilia from his collection with Sotheby's Australia, calling the auction, "The Art of Divorce" — which gives a bit of insight into how he feels about tying the knot. "I've been married once, you know, so I know how it can go and where it can go," he said on "60 Minutes." "So, I don't need to go to that place."