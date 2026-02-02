Russell Crowe's Age Gap With Girlfriend Britney Theriot Is Smaller Than We Thought (By A Little)
Many celebrity couples have proven to have successful age gap relationships, including Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot. Crowe and Theriot, who waited years after they met before striking up a romance, have reportedly been going strong since 2020. In 2022, nearly a decade after their meet-cute on the set of the 2013 film "Broken City," the couple were all smiles, making their first-ever red-carpet appearance together at the premiere of Crowe's film, "Poker Face." But the actor's white beard, compared to his girlfriend's flawless and youthful face, sparked a bit of chatter about the couple.
For a long time, it was rumored that the pair had a near-30-year age disparity between them. The truth about Theriot, according to Crowe, is that she isn't as young as people may have previously thought. Despite it feeling a bit discourteous to his girlfriend, the "Gladiator" star set the record straight on X about how old Theriot really is, and their age gap is not nearly as wide as people believed. "I have clarified this on many occasions, but some people prefer the fiction," he began in a November 2025 post on the platform (via Hello!). "It is so ungentlemanly to do this. However, my lovely Britney is 42 years of age. I am 61." This means they are actually 19 years apart, which is still large, but not nearly as substantial as the biggest age differences in Hollywood.
Russell Crowe staves off rumors about marriage to Britney Theriot
Their age difference isn't the only rumor Russell Crowe has to fight off about his relationship with Britney Theriot. The boyfriend and girlfriend have been at the center of marriage rumors, with several reports claiming that they are engaged. But Crowe himself has addressed the nuptial speculations, confirming he has no plans to walk down the aisle.
The New Zealand-born Aussie sat down with "60 Minutes Australia" in November 2025 and came clean about his relationship plans, or lack thereof. "All these reports keep coming out, saying that Britney and I are engaged and I'm going to get married again," he said, adding as he leaned closer to the camera, "No." Crowe noted that his bond with Britney, both romantic and platonic, is incredibly strong, and he does not want to put the pressure of marriage on his relationship. "My life is so joyous and happy at the moment," he said. "Why ruin that with a wedding?"
Crowe was previously married to Danielle Spencer, whom he split from in 2012. When the pair's divorce was finalized in 2018, the "Les Mis" actor seemingly celebrated by selling off over 200 items of film memorabilia from his collection with Sotheby's Australia, calling the auction, "The Art of Divorce" — which gives a bit of insight into how he feels about tying the knot. "I've been married once, you know, so I know how it can go and where it can go," he said on "60 Minutes." "So, I don't need to go to that place."