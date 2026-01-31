Seinfeld Stars Who Sadly Passed Away
Few television shows have embedded themselves into social culture as deeply as "Seinfeld" has. The iconic show last aired in 1998 but its phrases, plotlines, and, most importantly, characters remain part of everyday sitcom lexicon. References to the series find their way into modern television, on social media, in pop culture, and across casual conversation — a testament to the show's strong staying power. It is not without reason that the nine-season series, created by comedy giants Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, is still so acclaimed for its rich writing. While the main four — Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer — anchored the series, every story beyond them was crafted just as meticulously.
From incompetent bosses and overbearing relatives to eccentrics who were loveable despite their quirks, each character (big or small) was explored with equal intention. Even brief appearances were made essential to the show's larger comic ecosystem. Oftentimes, these supporting characters needed just a single-episode appearance to make their impact felt, with fans still able to recall them with surprising clarity and unending fondness. Some of these actors have since died, even as reruns of the show continue to keep them alive on screen. While many stars from the "Seinfeld" cast are well and alive today, these are the actors who continue to light up our lives beyond their deaths.
Jerry Stiller
Few "Seinfeld" characters have endured in public memory as fondly as Frank Costanza has. Played to perfection by comedy legend Jerry Stiller, he stole every scene he was in as lead George Costanza's father — not least because of his dramatically thunderous temperament that both kept audiences on edge and humored them. Every Frank Costanza appearance was more iconic than the last, whether it was his invention of the Festivus holiday, which was so immortal that it seeped out of television screens and into pop culture, or his meditative mantra of "serenity now."
"Seinfeld" was Stiller's second innings, so to speak, in the span of his nearly seven-decade-long career in showbiz. His early years in comedy were spent in the company of his wife Anne Meara, with whom he formed the comedic duo Stiller and Meara. Among his most beloved productions manifested in the form of Ben Stiller, his son and award-winning actor, with whom he shared the screen in films like "Zoolander." It was Ben who made the solemn announcement about his father's death in 2020, saying that he died of natural causes at 92 years old. "Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander, who played Frank's son, mourned the irreplaceable loss along with the whole cast, with Alexander writing, "He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside" (via Today).
Liz Sheridan
Liz Sheridan's death left a huge void in the "Seinfeld" universe. As the quietly overprotective and always endearing mother of Jerry Seinfeld, Helen Seinfeld was a constant presence throughout the sitcom's nine seasons, grounding the often boisterous energy of the other characters with her deadpan sternness. All in all, how could anyone not like her? Sheridan was 93 years old when she died in 2022 of natural causes in her New York City home. "Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for," Seinfeld said in a heartfelt tribute for Sheridan (via X). "Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her."
Sheridan was a showbiz fixture with a screen career that went all the way back to the 1970s, before "Seinfeld" propelled her to mainstream sitcom fame. Her legacy was peppered with supporting roles in popular shows, including "The A-Team," "Family Ties," and most notably, "ALF," in which she played the memorably nosy Raquel Ochmonek across multiple episodes. In what was perhaps one of the most compelling trivia nuggets from her life, Sheridan was also one of the earliest known girlfriends of acting icon and Hollywood enigma James Dean — one of the many things fans of Dean likely didn't know – about which she wrote in the memoir "Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life with James Dean: A Love Story."
Peter Crombie
Peter Crombie's role in "Seinfeld" was brief but memorable enough to shine through as one of the most talked-about points in his years-long showbiz career. In the shoes of Joe Davola — or, rather, "Crazy" Joe Davola, as he was known to the other characters — Crombie brought a streak of unhinged menace to the sitcom that transcended its usual comedic theme. He made his hateful presence felt over just five episodes, not only to Jerry Seinfeld, with whom he was constantly at loggerheads, but to "Seinfeld" audiences, too.
His impact was reinforced perhaps most tellingly by the great outpouring of grief in the wake of his death in 2024. The tragic news was conveyed by Crombie's ex-wife Nadine Kijner, who wrote on Instagram, "So many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring and creative soul." Although Crombie had amassed some film credits during his career, the most notable being "Se7en" alongside Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, television was his forte, which "Seinfeld" fleshed out beautifully. As show writer Larry Charles wrote in his tribute: "Seinfeld was a sitcom that could make you uncomfortable and no guest actor walked that line better than Peter" (via Instagram).
Estelle Harris
Estelle Harris was heard before she was seen. World famous for her unmistakably shrill voice, Harris came in at full volume as her namesake Estelle Costanza on "Seinfeld" in the role of George Costanza's overbearing mother — a recurring presence on the show since her first appearance in the fourth season. With her acting genius, Harris turned what could have been a boring, screechy sitcom stereotype into a multidimensional character that didn't simply add life to scenes but enhanced them with her impeccable comedic timing and delivery. Harris' veteran status in the entertainment world was backed by years of work, which originally began with theater and eventually expanded to everything from commercials to film and television.
Voice acting was another forte of Harris', with her characterization of Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" franchise standing out as one of her most famous renditions. In fact, the animated production was her final credit. Harris' heartbreaking death occurred in 2022. She was 93 years old and died of natural causes. Her son conveyed her death in a statement, prompting a wave of sadness across the industry, especially the comedy scene. In a heartfelt tribute, her sitcom son Jason Alexander wrote: "One of my favorite people has passed — my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat" (via ET Online).
Hiram Kasten
Hiram Kasten was a standup veteran whose contribution to the New York comedy scene ran deeper than celebrity fanfare or mainstream stardom. Backed by an inexhaustible passion for his craft, Kasten made live audiences laugh for decades at legendary venues like The Comic Strip — where he also met and befriended Jerry Seinfeld — before realizing his dream of becoming an actor. On his friend's show, he appeared as Elaine Benes' coworker Michael, bringing his quintessential charm to the minor role and securing an eternal "Seinfeld" legacy for himself over just a handful of episodes.
In the midst of amassing other screen credits in "7th Heaven," "Everybody Loves Raymond," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Kasten didn't forget his first love of standup and continued performing live. During the last few years of his life, Kasten was navigating multiple health issues, according to an obituary in the local paper, The Batavian. Among the most serious of his diagnoses was prostate cancer, which he fought for seven long years but kept private for the better part of his illness. He died in 2024, bowing out momentously a day after completing his 38th wedding anniversary with his wife Diana Kisel Kastenbaum.
Charles Levin
Charles Levin's death was as tragic as his career had been bright. The actor — known to "Seinfeld" fans for his unforgettable single-episode appearance as an over-the-top mohel in the fifth season — was reported missing in July 2019. His son first flagged the matter, telling the police that he hadn't heard from his dad in over a week. Levin, who was 70 years old at the time of his mysterious disappearance, was reportedly in the middle of moving houses in Oregon and, unusually enough, had not cleared out his old residence on time. A notice describing him and his orange Fiat car was put out by local authorities.
Just days after the missing report, Levin's remains were found in a remote mountain area in Oregon, where his car had gone off the main road and into some trees. He had apparently been able to extract himself from the vehicle but eventually fell into a deep ravine. His body had begun decomposing by the time he was discovered and, as mentioned rather graphically in the police report, "there were signs of animal scavenging" (via USA Today). Levin's dog, who was with him during his final journey, didn't survive either.
Kathryn Kates
Kathryn Kates' stint on "Seinfeld" was short but so momentous that over just two episodes as a supporting character, she won millions of hearts. Fans of the show remember her as the babka woman, whose bakery was always running low on items Jerry Seinfeld was keen to buy. She first appeared in "The Dinner Party" episode in Season 5, iconic as ever in her yellow apron and no-nonsense demeanor, shooing Jerry away — "Can I get you anything else? How about a nice box of 'scram'?" — after an amusing scuffle over out-of-stock chocolate babkas. Another time, she was out of rye bread.
Beyond "Seinfeld," Kates had built a long and steady career rooted primarily in television. A familiar face on popular shows like "Law & Order," "Lizzie McGuire," and "Orange Is the New Black," Kates had cross-generational appeal with her work across varied genres. She was also a major figure in the theater scene in Los Angeles. Kates' heartbreaking death resulted from complications of lung cancer at the age of 73. Up until her death in 2022, she was still tirelessly racking up showbiz credits. As put by her agency in a tribute on Instagram, "She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships. A true icon."
Pat Finn
Pat Finn's television credits were expansive, spanning popular titles across decades, all the way from "That '70s Show" and "Friends" to "Ed" and "The Middle." But to fans of "Seinfeld," he will exclusively be etched in memory as the eccentric party host Joe Mayo, who lands in the middle of the gang's epic misunderstandings. Portrayed to perfection by Finn, Joe was yet another illustration of how "Seinfeld" often used its supporting characters to its strongest advantage. In fact, Finn made such an impact with just a single episode on the show that when he died in 2025, he was consistently recognized as a "Seinfeld" actor across media headlines and tributes.
He had been living with bladder cancer for the final few years of his life, going through a long process of remission and metastasis. The online community had come together to raise over $100,000 for the actor's treatments following a GoFundMe initiative by his friends. Finn's death prompted an outpouring of eulogies that remembered him for his warmth and humor in equal measure, with his family's heartfelt statement reinforcing what fans already knew: "We know heaven is going to have quite the party with Pat Finn's arrival" (via People).
Ian Abercrombie
Ian Abercrombie was living proof that in showbiz, it isn't always the leading men who leave the strongest impressions. During his entertainment career that lasted over five decades, Abercrombie established himself as a television fixture that productions could depend on for supporting performances that would remain imprinted in viewers' minds. "Seinfeld" fans can attest to this best, still recalling Abercrombie's role as the exasperating Mr. Pitt, Elaine Benes' boss, with deep fondness long after his death in 2012. He had been diagnosed with lymphoma and, during his final days, was at a hospital in Los Angeles where he died of complications from kidney failure.
Memorable as it was, Abercrombie's part in "Seinfeld" was just one in a long list of credits he had amassed throughout his successful time in the industry. Besides his appearances in other fan-favorite shows like "Twin Peaks," "Days of Our Lives," "Desperate Housewives," and "How I Met Your Mother," Abercrombie was also a film veteran whose legacy as a supporting act was unmatched. Unlike many in Hollywood, Abercrombie didn't seem to be chasing mainstream stardom and was happy with his trajectory, sharing in an interview about his boyhood aspirations in acting, "I always remember looking out for the supporting character actors. They seemed to be far more interesting to me than the stars" (via BBC).
Len Lesser
Even decades after "Seinfeld" ended its run, Uncle Leo remains one of the most bizarre yet enduringly beloved characters from the series, with his trademark "Jerry! Hello!" still echoing across the fandom. Jerry Seinfeld's uncle, essayed by the brilliant Len Lesser, appeared across multiple episodes of the sitcom after his introduction in Season 2. Perpetually aggrieved and often louder than most, Uncle Leo was a study in eccentricity, which made him a key vehicle for escalating the show's chaotic plotlines. His appearance in Season 8's "The Package" — in which he gets a new pair of dramatic eyebrows, courtesy of Elaine Benes — was especially memorable, with "Uncle Leo eyebrows" living on in pop culture as meme gold.
The high-spirited abandon with which he portrayed one of his most famous television roles makes it hard to imagine Lesser entering the entertainment world as a timid, naive teenager. But that's exactly how his trajectory played out. "Acting opened up a whole new world of expression for me, as I was quite shy and inarticulate, and the applause and attention was really heady," he said, per The Guardian. For decades after that, until his death in 2011, Lesser carved out a stunning legacy for himself in both film and television, collecting a whopping 500-plus credits in acting. He was 88 when he died from pneumonia following a two-year battle with cancer.
Stanley Anderson
Stanley Anderson was 78 when he died in 2018 just weeks after a brain cancer diagnosis, leaving fans to grapple with the weight of his legacy. To "Seinfeld" audiences, that meant going back to his role as Judge Arthur Vandelay in the very last episode of the long-running show. His appearance was significant not simply because it came about in the finale — an emotional moment for "Seinfeld" fans everywhere — but also because of the conviction he brought to his performance. Not to mention, Anderson personified a neat callback to the Vandelay Industries joke that ran earlier in the series.
Anderson was the kind of ever-present talent across television and film whose face would probably have been more familiar to audiences than his name. After starting out in the industry in the 1980s as an actor of note, Anderson built up an impressive resume that switched between projects that were sometimes lesser known and, other times, as big as "Primal Fear" and "Spider-Man." His role as George Carey on "The Drew Carey Show" was perhaps the most defining peak of his career, which also included advertisement voiceover work for the Democratic Party.
Bill Erwin
Bill Erwin was nothing short of an acting legend, with such titles as "Somewhere in Time," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Home Alone" standing out on his phenomenal resume. Notwithstanding the expanse of Erwin's film work, television was a key vehicle in turning him from a respected actor to a beloved screen figure, with "Seinfeld" playing a particularly central role. His portrayal of the hilariously grumpy Sid Fields on the show was so convincing that it didn't just endear him to fans; the brief guest performance even ended up winning Erwin his first and only Emmy nomination.
Immediately recognizable by his Einstein-esque white hair and bushy moustache, Erwin was a master across formats beyond film and television, notable for his work in commercials and as a revered cartoonist published in leading magazines. In 2010, the curtain came down on a life and career well lived, with Erwin's death at 96 years old from age-related issues. "He just ran out of gas," his son, Mike Erwin, said (via the BBC).
Daniel von Bargen
Everyone has a Mr. Kruger in their lives, which is what made Daniel von Bargen's portrayal of him in "Seinfeld" feel so instantly familiar. As the often ineffectual, always flaky boss of George Costanza, von Bargen played Mr. Kruger with solid conviction that left audiences both relating to and feeling sorry for his employee. This kind of talent was consistent across von Bargen's protracted career, which included both critically acclaimed films like "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Super Troopers," and shows like "Malcolm in the Middle." But behind the scenes of his flourishing career was a life filled with tragedy.
By the time the 2000s rolled around, von Bargen's career visibly slowed and beyond the odd film or television appearance, he all but retreated into obscurity. In 2012, reports emerged that von Bargen had attempted to end his life by taking a self-inflicted gunshot to his head. As a diabetic, von Bargen was apparently distressed over his health and was due to get a few toes amputated on the day of his suicide bid. Help arrived after von Bargen made a 911 call and he was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. He survived the violent episode but died three years later after a period of illness.