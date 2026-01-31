Seinfeld Stars Who Sadly Passed Away

Few television shows have embedded themselves into social culture as deeply as "Seinfeld" has. The iconic show last aired in 1998 but its phrases, plotlines, and, most importantly, characters remain part of everyday sitcom lexicon. References to the series find their way into modern television, on social media, in pop culture, and across casual conversation — a testament to the show's strong staying power. It is not without reason that the nine-season series, created by comedy giants Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, is still so acclaimed for its rich writing. While the main four — Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer — anchored the series, every story beyond them was crafted just as meticulously.

From incompetent bosses and overbearing relatives to eccentrics who were loveable despite their quirks, each character (big or small) was explored with equal intention. Even brief appearances were made essential to the show's larger comic ecosystem. Oftentimes, these supporting characters needed just a single-episode appearance to make their impact felt, with fans still able to recall them with surprising clarity and unending fondness. Some of these actors have since died, even as reruns of the show continue to keep them alive on screen. While many stars from the "Seinfeld" cast are well and alive today, these are the actors who continue to light up our lives beyond their deaths.