Unearthed Video Of Erika Kirk & Her Ex-Boyfriend Is Seriously Eyebrow-Raising

Social media has responded to Erika Kirk's audition tape for "The Amazing Race" and noted Erika's transformation over the years. One person on X said that it showed the couple's "thirst for fame." They weren't alone. Someone else posted, "seems like she was gonna say whatever she needed to to get famous and got a hit when she tried religion."

Some people seemed to prefer this version of Erika. "I like her more like this..at least she's being herself," one said on X. Another questioned why Erika ended up with Charlie Kirk after this, writing: "Charlie was not Erika's type at all. The image Erika sold to Charlie was his type, his dream girl. To see her relaxed personality in this reality tv audition compared to all the over-the-top fakeness on stage with Charlie is quite a contrast."

Beyond finding out Erika's attitude that "sex sells," we found out from "The Amazing Race" video that during Erika and JT Massey's first date, Massey met Erika's mother, and Massey noted how easy the conversation was between them. Years later, Erika made similar comments about the good conversation she had with Charlie Kirk the first time that she met him. Erika hasn't spoken much publicly about her relationships before Charlie, and it's not clear why she and Massey split up.