Unearthed Video Of Erika Kirk & Her Ex-Boyfriend Is Seriously Eyebrow-Raising
Erika Kirk became a household name after her husband, Charlie Kirk, was murdered at an event in Utah in September; Donald Trump spoke at his funeral, and Erika has been making waves across conservative politics. But before Erika was with Charlie, she was dating (and potentially engaged) to Tyler "JT" Massey. The two of them auditioned for "The Amazing Race" in 2014, and the video has resurfaced on social media. In it, Erika's attitude towards Massey is a far cry from the tradwife vibe that she's espoused more recently. And it led one person to ask the question on X that so many of us have: "Who is the real Erika Kirk?"
In the video, Erika is seen adjusting and pulling down the V-neck collar on Massey's shirt and telling him "sex sells." However, for Erika and Massey, sex didn't sell; the couple didn't make it on the show. Erika did go on to have a short-lived stint on the reality TV show "Summer House" on Bravo, though.
Netizens had thoughts about Erika Kirk's vibe in this old tape
Social media has responded to Erika Kirk's audition tape for "The Amazing Race" and noted Erika's transformation over the years. One person on X said that it showed the couple's "thirst for fame." They weren't alone. Someone else posted, "seems like she was gonna say whatever she needed to to get famous and got a hit when she tried religion."
Some people seemed to prefer this version of Erika. "I like her more like this..at least she's being herself," one said on X. Another questioned why Erika ended up with Charlie Kirk after this, writing: "Charlie was not Erika's type at all. The image Erika sold to Charlie was his type, his dream girl. To see her relaxed personality in this reality tv audition compared to all the over-the-top fakeness on stage with Charlie is quite a contrast."
Beyond finding out Erika's attitude that "sex sells," we found out from "The Amazing Race" video that during Erika and JT Massey's first date, Massey met Erika's mother, and Massey noted how easy the conversation was between them. Years later, Erika made similar comments about the good conversation she had with Charlie Kirk the first time that she met him. Erika hasn't spoken much publicly about her relationships before Charlie, and it's not clear why she and Massey split up.