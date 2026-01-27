Donald Trump's Ironic Memory Fumble Doesn't Ease Cognitive Decline Concerns

Donald Trump's attitude towards those who question his (peak!) physical condition is best described by a slight misquoting of Shakespeare: "The president doth protest too much, methinks." Trump's incessant ramblings about his health have only increased concern about his cognitive fitness; doubters point out that someone who truly is physically and mentally in tip-top shape doesn't have to keep trying to prove it all the time. Sadly, the divisive politician's latest interview won't do anything to quell these worries. New York Magazine's January 26, 2026 article, "'The Superhuman President," is billed as "a good-faith attempt to ascertain the truth about Donald Trump's health."

It's more likely destined to suffer the same fate as the New York Times' report about Trump's health, which stirred the president's wrath and proved their point. Reporter Ben Terris sat down in the Oval Office with the man himself and two of his doctors, alongside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The physicians reassured Terris that Trump's energy is off the charts, and his recent EKG and imaging tests showed no abnormalities. The president, for his part, grumbled that undergoing the advanced imaging screen was "the worst f***ing thing I ever did" because it aroused so much suspicion.

And yet, when Trump talked about his family history of medical issues, he hit a speedbump. The president remarked of his late father, Fred Trump, "He had one problem. At a certain age, about 86, 87, he started getting, what do they call it?" Trump then pointed to his head, unable to recall the familiar name of a condition causing mental decline. He eventually looked over at Leavitt for help, who filled in the gap: "Alzheimer's."