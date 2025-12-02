Claims About Donald Trump's Vitality Are No Match For Latest 'Dozy Don' Behavior
Remember "Sleepy Joe?" The days when Donald Trump used to throw out his favorite nickname for former President Joe Biden seem so long ago now. And, funny enough, Trump is looking sleepier during his presidency than we ever remember Biden looking. Trump seemed to struggle to stay awake during his cabinet meeting today, and it's making Karoline Leavitt's continued claims about his energy levels look even faker than they already did.
Trump is fighting to keep his eyes open while Scott Turner talks pic.twitter.com/i4SHhC9RFM
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025
Leavitt and the White House have been on the offense today, making multiple claims about Trump's "busy week" and his 12-hour work days on X (formerly Twitter). Sometimes, though, the press secretary's claims aren't enough to make the public doubt what's really going on right before their eyes. And, based on what's been making the rounds online after Trump's cabinet meeting, it seems that this is the case here. Time and time again over the course of the meeting, Trump seemed to either start to doze off or try with all his might to stay awake. So, are the claims that Trump is extra busy with long work days an attempt to make excuses for his sleepy behavior, or are they hopeful that we'll miss Dozy Don's lack of energy altogether? Either way, it sure doesn't seem like it's working.
Donald Trump's sleepy meeting moments are getting attention
Clips of Donald Trump appearing to doze off during his cabinet meeting are making the rounds online just as his health status was already getting shoved back into the spotlight. And, if a picture is worth a thousand words, it's going to be hard for Karoline Leavitt to say enough to contradict what's shown in these videos.
"Trump's eyes are closing and he's dozing off. But he still has enough in the tank to jerk awake every few seconds," one X user wrote alongside a clip of the president seemingly drifting off to dream land. "They were boring him with details. Now, if someone had mentioned the Nobel Peace Prize," one commenter joked. Other X users suggested that Trump's whiny social media meltdowns were the cause of his sleepiness, since he often posts during the wee hours of the night. Another commenter pointed out POTUS' hypocrisy, asking, "Didn't he 5 minutes ago say sleepy joe?"
Suffice it to say Trump's apparent mid-meeting naps have inspired plenty of questions and even more jokes. Ultimately, though, what seems to be a lack of energy is a recurring problem for Trump, and it isn't easy for the White House to avoid or explain away. Earlier this fall, Trump pulled an unusual move during a presser, getting tired of standing and choosing to sit down. And these moments are making Trump's attempts to squash health rumors fall flat.