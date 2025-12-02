Claims About Donald Trump's Vitality Are No Match For Latest 'Dozy Don' Behavior

Remember "Sleepy Joe?" The days when Donald Trump used to throw out his favorite nickname for former President Joe Biden seem so long ago now. And, funny enough, Trump is looking sleepier during his presidency than we ever remember Biden looking. Trump seemed to struggle to stay awake during his cabinet meeting today, and it's making Karoline Leavitt's continued claims about his energy levels look even faker than they already did.

Trump is fighting to keep his eyes open while Scott Turner talks pic.twitter.com/i4SHhC9RFM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

Leavitt and the White House have been on the offense today, making multiple claims about Trump's "busy week" and his 12-hour work days on X (formerly Twitter). Sometimes, though, the press secretary's claims aren't enough to make the public doubt what's really going on right before their eyes. And, based on what's been making the rounds online after Trump's cabinet meeting, it seems that this is the case here. Time and time again over the course of the meeting, Trump seemed to either start to doze off or try with all his might to stay awake. So, are the claims that Trump is extra busy with long work days an attempt to make excuses for his sleepy behavior, or are they hopeful that we'll miss Dozy Don's lack of energy altogether? Either way, it sure doesn't seem like it's working.