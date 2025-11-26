Donald Trump Rages Against NYT Report About His Health And Proves Their Point In The Process

Donald Trump and his administration keep insisting that he's the most transparent president the country's ever had, but when it comes to his health, the divisive politician is anything but. He always assures the public that he is fit as a fiddle without backing up his claims with actual medical reports. In October 2025, Trump revealed to reporters (perhaps by accident) that he'd had an MRI during his latest medical checkup. This was not disclosed in the report by his doctor, and naturally, the public and the media alike were very interested in why the president's physicians wanted to do an MRI in the first place.

The former "Apprentice" host didn't provide much information. "I have no idea what they analyzed," he shrugged (via FirstPost). "But whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well, and they said that I had as good a result as they've ever seen." Trump has also boasted about acing his cognitive tests, seemingly believing they also measure his IQ (they don't). In fact, the Republican leader has even claimed that Representatives Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would fail them. "Those are really hard, they're really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way. But they're cognitive tests," Trump boasted (via Axios).

Funny that he claimed they were hard, since these particular tests are actually so simple that a toddler can easily ace them. During a 2020 Fox News interview, the president confidently waxed lyrical about being the best at taking cognitive tests, but he also said they weren't for the faint of heart, ominously warning, "The first two questions are easy, but I bet you couldn't even answer the last five questions. They get very hard."