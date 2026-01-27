Melania Trump's Movie Ticket Sales Are Catastrophically Bad & The Internet Won't Let Her Forget It
Melania Trump is living in a nightmare right now. Her documentary, entitled "Melania," is set to start showing in theaters on January 30, 2026. There's just one small problem — the American public doesn't seem to be all that interested in purchasing tickets for it. Pundits have taken to social media in droves to share screenshots of cinemas near them, pointing out that no seats have been sold for the documentary as of yet. Here and there, one meager seat has been reserved, but that's about it. One user shared a screenshot of an empty theater on X, quipping, "Note that the only people who ventured to buy tickets got them next to the aisle so they can bail quickly."
Three days before its opening night, these abysmal numbers do not bode well. Not only did Melania's documentary take priority over President Donald Trump (and the White House), but the first lady's documentary was a nightmare for her Secret Service detail too. For all that to have been for nothing would be quite the blow, not to mention that Amazon MGM Studios, which doled out an eye-watering $40 million for the rights to the film, stands to make a spectacular loss at the rate tickets are selling right now. Even more concerning is that, according to Puck, Amazon hasn't exactly been stingy with its advertising budget — the company has spent $35 million marketing the documentary in the 27 countries where it's soon set to release in theaters.
Donald, meanwhile, took to X to talk up his wife's documentary. "MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST!" the president wrote. We have a nagging suspicion he might have slept through most of the screening, and likely through talks about how concerning the ticket sales are.
The release of Melania's documentary comes at a bad time
As U.S. ticket sales for "Melania" bomb in spectacular fashion, things aren't looking much better across the pond, and we suspect January 30, 2026, will be added to the list of the worst days of Melania Trump's life soon enough. In the U.K., the most tickets that have been sold for a single screening of "Melania" is a whopping five. That's according to Tim Richards, the chief executive of British cinema operator Vue, who spoke to The Guardian on January 26. He noted in an interview with The Telegraph that Vue had received tons of backlash from the public for choosing to show the documentary in the first place too.
Then, of course, there's the fact that the movie's screening at the White House happened to be on Sunday, January 25, just one day after an ICE agent fatally shot ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minnesota. The glitzy party was obviously planned long before the horrific event transpired, but the White House's decision to go through with it left a sour taste in the mouths of angry citizens. Not to mention that Melania didn't make a peep about what happened. She only did so on January 27 while making an appearance on "Fox & Friends."
"I'm calling for unity. I know my husband, the president, had a great call yesterday with the governor and the mayor and they're working together to make it peaceful and without riots," the first lady said (via YouTube). It's worth noting that Melania was primarily on the show to promote her documentary, and behind her, the film's logo was visible. Had she not been making an appearance to talk up the film, would she would have said anything about it?