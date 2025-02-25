Melania Trump's Documentary Reportedly Takes Priority Over Donald (& The White House)

Melania Trump is in her girl boss era, and she isn't going to let anyone or anything ruin it for her. This includes her husband, Donald Trump, as well as any of the first lady duties she's expected to perform during her husband's second term as the President of the United States. With son Barron Trump grown up and attending college at NYU, Melania is free from childcare responsibilities and can now focus on her own goals. We love a woman with main character energy.

While Melania has obviously not revoked her role as the president's wife, sources told People: "She will never be a traditional first lady. That isn't who she is. They added that Melania has "her own ideas on what she wants to do." According to the source, this includes devoting her energy to her own projects, such as her upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary. Interestingly, this documentary is being directed by Brett Ratner, whose oeuvre includes "Rush Hour," "Red Dragon," and "X-Men: The Last Stand."

Another source revealed to the outlet, "Melania has been busy shooting her documentary and that has taken place in several locations, including the White House." If true, this means that, while Melania and Donald are together in the same place, they're not actually together, since her focus is on the untitled documentary. According to the New York Post, Donald will make a cameo in the film along with Barron.

