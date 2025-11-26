Melania Trump's Documentary Was A Nightmare For Secret Service

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hold onto your hats, ladies and gentleman, because Melania Trump will soon be seen in a theater near you when her Amazon documentary makes its way to the big screen on January 30, 2026. While fans likely can't wait, it's safe to say that the first lady's Secret Service detail is incredibly glad that the project is over. Why? Because filming the documentary was apparently enough of a nightmare. A source told Puck in February 2025 that the documentary's controversial director, Brett Ratner, was granted unlimited White House access while shooting the film. Ratner, who for some unfathomable reason was picked to direct the project, has previously been accused of sexual misconduct by six women, though he's denied any wrongdoing. The source alleged that Ratner's unrestricted access to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue left Melania's detail "uneasy."

The doccie has been steeped in controversy. Aside from the fact that Melania clinched a $40 million deal with Amazon for the project, her decision to hire Ratner as the director raised eyebrows. An insider told The Economic Times that the Trumps don't give a flying flamingo about the optics, bluntly stating, "[They] don't care. Everyone in liberal Hollywood is melting down about it. They can't believe Melania secured $40 million." Word on the street is that Ratner was the one who managed to milk Amazon for that $40 million, which may or may not be why Melania decided to work with him despite his checkered past. An expert in the documentary world told Puck that the deal Amazon made with Melania was preposterous. "40 million? That's absurd. Maybe $5 million," they told the outlet.