Nicole Kidman Gets Called Out For Phony Anti-Plastic Surgery Claims Over One Glaring Feature

Nicole Kidman has looked beautiful for years, but is it due to her lifestyle as she's claimed, or has she had work done? Her appearance at Paris Fashion Week has people doubting her word that she's left her face alone. It was when she went to blow a kiss at fans that gave her away. The back of her hand and her face were very mismatched; her cheeks and forehead appeared completely smooth, and yet her hand looked like it had creases and wrinkles. That would seem to contradict what she's said about undergoing plastic surgery and cosmetic interventions in the past.

In an interview with Marie Claire from 2007, Kidman said, "To be honest, I am completely natural. I have nothing in my face or anything. I wear sunscreen, and I don't smoke. I take care of myself. And I'm very proud to say that." Six years later, in an article for Marie Claire UK, Kidman did admit to using Botox, but said it didn't work out for her.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty

Admittedly, it could be that Kidman has changed her stance on plastic surgery in the intervening years, but without confirmation or denial, people are using their eyes to make their best guess. And that guess appears to be that she's had work done, especially after this photo.