Nicole Kidman Gets Called Out For Phony Anti-Plastic Surgery Claims Over One Glaring Feature
Nicole Kidman has looked beautiful for years, but is it due to her lifestyle as she's claimed, or has she had work done? Her appearance at Paris Fashion Week has people doubting her word that she's left her face alone. It was when she went to blow a kiss at fans that gave her away. The back of her hand and her face were very mismatched; her cheeks and forehead appeared completely smooth, and yet her hand looked like it had creases and wrinkles. That would seem to contradict what she's said about undergoing plastic surgery and cosmetic interventions in the past.
In an interview with Marie Claire from 2007, Kidman said, "To be honest, I am completely natural. I have nothing in my face or anything. I wear sunscreen, and I don't smoke. I take care of myself. And I'm very proud to say that." Six years later, in an article for Marie Claire UK, Kidman did admit to using Botox, but said it didn't work out for her.
Admittedly, it could be that Kidman has changed her stance on plastic surgery in the intervening years, but without confirmation or denial, people are using their eyes to make their best guess. And that guess appears to be that she's had work done, especially after this photo.
People are convinced that Nicole Kidman has had work done on her face
Social media lit up with people commenting on how it seems like Nicole Kidman's public stance on cosmetic work doesn't line up with what they can see. One person posted on X (formerly Twitter), "I guess Nicole forgot to put sunscreen on her hands." Another said, "Oh my! You can always tell a woman's age by her hands. And I know they don't look that bad from doing housework or gardening."
Kidman is 58 years old, so people just aren't buying the no surgical interventions claim anymore. "She hasn't a wrinkle and that's ridiculous at her age. Of course she must have had work done," someone else posted on X.
Hands do age faster than your face, especially if you're not using anti-aging products on your hands. Scientific studies have shown that the thin skin on the back of your hands loses elasticity faster than your face and you'll develop age spots on your hands sooner than on your face. That's why it's important to wear sunscreen everywhere that's exposed to sunlight. Perhaps Kidman didn't know that? Whatever the reason for the mismatch between Kidman's hands and face, we don't think she'll be able to escape rumors of plastic surgery.