Riley Gaines' Killer Legs Couldn't Save These Awful Outfits

Fashion has notoriously been a big aspect of celebrity athletes' images — from basketball player Dennis Rodman and his signature Oakley sunglasses (they seemingly caught Madonna's eye), to tennis star Naomi Osaka sporting custom Nike x Ambush on the court. Unfortunately, some sports stars never reach the podium when it comes to best dressed in the world of athletics ... if they even see a podium at all. Former college swimmer and current MAGA influencer Riley Gaines garnered global media attention after the 200-yard freestyle swimming final at the National Collegiate Athletic Association in 2022. While Gaines was far from placing first in the competition, she was outraged after tying with fellow competitor Lia Thomas — an openly transgender woman. Seizing the growing movement for single-sex sports, Gaines managed to put herself in the spotlight as a victim of gender regulations in the world of sports, pivoting to a conservative public image in the years since.

It would be unfair to paint Gaines as the worst dressed of the Republican crowd (maybe she would place fifth). Currently hosting her own podcast, "The Riley Gaines Show," and acting as a Turning Point USA contributor, Gaines joins other TPUSA ladies, such as Erika Kirk, in their spicy rebranding of conservative fashion. However, despite keeping up a workout routine akin to an Olympian since leaving competitive sports, there are some outfits that even good legs can't save.